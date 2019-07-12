United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Contrasting side by side

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Therapeutics Corporation 103 2.10 N/A -3.47 0.00 Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.03 0.00

Demonstrates United Therapeutics Corporation and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides United Therapeutics Corporation and Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3% Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

United Therapeutics Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.2 and 6.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Ovid Therapeutics Inc. are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to United Therapeutics Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for United Therapeutics Corporation and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Therapeutics Corporation 1 3 2 2.33 Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

United Therapeutics Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 77.50% and an $136.14 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of United Therapeutics Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 25.8% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of United Therapeutics Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has 12.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Therapeutics Corporation -6.67% -17.27% -24.16% -21.91% -16.17% -17.97% Ovid Therapeutics Inc. -5.43% -4.92% -29.55% -66.21% -80.58% -28.1%

For the past year United Therapeutics Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome, as well as in preclinical development stage for pediatrics with angelman syndrome. It is also developing OV935, a drug candidate that is in Phase I trial for rare epileptic encephalopathies; preclinical-stage compounds for rare epilepsy disorders; and OV102, an intravenous formulation for indications in the hospital setting. The company has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.