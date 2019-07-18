United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Therapeutics Corporation 103 2.09 N/A -3.47 0.00 Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.03 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates United Therapeutics Corporation and Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3% Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

United Therapeutics Corporation has a Current Ratio of 7.2 and a Quick Ratio of 6.8. Competitively, Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 and has 7.8 Quick Ratio. Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than United Therapeutics Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for United Therapeutics Corporation and Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Therapeutics Corporation 1 3 2 2.33 Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 78.54% for United Therapeutics Corporation with average price target of $136.14.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both United Therapeutics Corporation and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 25.8% respectively. Insiders owned 0.1% of United Therapeutics Corporation shares. Comparatively, 12.1% are Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Therapeutics Corporation -6.67% -17.27% -24.16% -21.91% -16.17% -17.97% Ovid Therapeutics Inc. -5.43% -4.92% -29.55% -66.21% -80.58% -28.1%

For the past year United Therapeutics Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome, as well as in preclinical development stage for pediatrics with angelman syndrome. It is also developing OV935, a drug candidate that is in Phase I trial for rare epileptic encephalopathies; preclinical-stage compounds for rare epilepsy disorders; and OV102, an intravenous formulation for indications in the hospital setting. The company has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.