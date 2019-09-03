United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Therapeutics Corporation 95 2.37 N/A -3.47 0.00 Novan Inc. 2 8.63 N/A -0.56 0.00

Demonstrates United Therapeutics Corporation and Novan Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3% Novan Inc. 0.00% 0% -49.7%

Liquidity

7.2 and 6.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of United Therapeutics Corporation. Its rival Novan Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. United Therapeutics Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Novan Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

United Therapeutics Corporation and Novan Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Therapeutics Corporation 0 2 3 2.60 Novan Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of United Therapeutics Corporation is $136.83, with potential upside of 65.73%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

United Therapeutics Corporation and Novan Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 5.5%. About 0.2% of United Therapeutics Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.4% of Novan Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Therapeutics Corporation 3.3% -3.42% -20.2% -31.76% -34.11% -27.24% Novan Inc. 1.15% -2.59% 119.17% 97.74% -2.59% 216.87%

For the past year United Therapeutics Corporation has -27.24% weaker performance while Novan Inc. has 216.87% stronger performance.

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The companyÂ’s product candidates also include SB206, SB208, and SB414, which are targeted toward the treatment of either a specific microorganism or inflammatory components of disease pathology. The company has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.