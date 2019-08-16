United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) Comparing side by side

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Therapeutics Corporation 98 2.28 N/A -3.47 0.00 Novan Inc. 2 9.50 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates United Therapeutics Corporation and Novan Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3% Novan Inc. 0.00% 0% -49.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of United Therapeutics Corporation is 6.8 while its Current Ratio is 7.2. Meanwhile, Novan Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. United Therapeutics Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Novan Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

United Therapeutics Corporation and Novan Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Therapeutics Corporation 1 4 3 2.38 Novan Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

United Therapeutics Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 60.55% and an $127.67 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of United Therapeutics Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 5.5% of Novan Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.2% of United Therapeutics Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 2.4% of Novan Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Therapeutics Corporation 3.3% -3.42% -20.2% -31.76% -34.11% -27.24% Novan Inc. 1.15% -2.59% 119.17% 97.74% -2.59% 216.87%

For the past year United Therapeutics Corporation had bearish trend while Novan Inc. had bullish trend.

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The companyÂ’s product candidates also include SB206, SB208, and SB414, which are targeted toward the treatment of either a specific microorganism or inflammatory components of disease pathology. The company has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.