United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Contrasting side by side

Both United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Therapeutics Corporation 94 2.32 N/A -3.47 0.00 Mustang Bio Inc. 4 -3211.76 N/A -1.24 0.00

In table 1 we can see United Therapeutics Corporation and Mustang Bio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us United Therapeutics Corporation and Mustang Bio Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3% Mustang Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

United Therapeutics Corporation has a Current Ratio of 7.2 and a Quick Ratio of 6.8. Competitively, Mustang Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 and has 5.6 Quick Ratio. United Therapeutics Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mustang Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered United Therapeutics Corporation and Mustang Bio Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Therapeutics Corporation 0 2 3 2.60 Mustang Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 68.82% for United Therapeutics Corporation with consensus price target of $136.83. Mustang Bio Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $7 consensus price target and a 76.32% potential upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Mustang Bio Inc. is looking more favorable than United Therapeutics Corporation, analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

United Therapeutics Corporation and Mustang Bio Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 7.1%. About 0.2% of United Therapeutics Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 39.58% of Mustang Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Therapeutics Corporation 3.3% -3.42% -20.2% -31.76% -34.11% -27.24% Mustang Bio Inc. -9.23% -16.67% -24.32% -10.56% -52.27% 3.74%

For the past year United Therapeutics Corporation has -27.24% weaker performance while Mustang Bio Inc. has 3.74% stronger performance.

Summary

Mustang Bio Inc. beats United Therapeutics Corporation on 6 of the 9 factors.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.