United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Comparison side by side

Both United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Therapeutics Corporation 90 2.37 N/A -3.47 0.00 Mustang Bio Inc. 4 -3067.81 N/A -1.24 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for United Therapeutics Corporation and Mustang Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3% Mustang Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of United Therapeutics Corporation is 7.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.8. The Current Ratio of rival Mustang Bio Inc. is 5.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.6. United Therapeutics Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Mustang Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for United Therapeutics Corporation and Mustang Bio Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Therapeutics Corporation 0 2 3 2.60 Mustang Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

United Therapeutics Corporation’s average price target is $136.83, while its potential upside is 59.46%. Meanwhile, Mustang Bio Inc.’s average price target is $7, while its potential upside is 84.70%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Mustang Bio Inc. seems more appealing than United Therapeutics Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

United Therapeutics Corporation and Mustang Bio Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 7.1%. 0.2% are United Therapeutics Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 39.58% of Mustang Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Therapeutics Corporation 3.3% -3.42% -20.2% -31.76% -34.11% -27.24% Mustang Bio Inc. -9.23% -16.67% -24.32% -10.56% -52.27% 3.74%

For the past year United Therapeutics Corporation had bearish trend while Mustang Bio Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Mustang Bio Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors United Therapeutics Corporation.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.