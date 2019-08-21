United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) and Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) Contrasting side by side

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) and Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Therapeutics Corporation 97 2.37 N/A -3.47 0.00 Kindred Biosciences Inc. 9 81.97 N/A -1.66 0.00

Table 1 highlights United Therapeutics Corporation and Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3% Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -51.7% -47%

Volatility and Risk

United Therapeutics Corporation has a beta of 1.04 and its 4.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Kindred Biosciences Inc. has beta of 0.36 which is 64.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of United Therapeutics Corporation is 7.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.8. The Current Ratio of rival Kindred Biosciences Inc. is 9.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.7. Kindred Biosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than United Therapeutics Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for United Therapeutics Corporation and Kindred Biosciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Therapeutics Corporation 1 4 3 2.38 Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The upside potential is 54.23% for United Therapeutics Corporation with average price target of $127.67. On the other hand, Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s potential upside is 160.38% and its average price target is $20.31. The data provided earlier shows that Kindred Biosciences Inc. appears more favorable than United Therapeutics Corporation, based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both United Therapeutics Corporation and Kindred Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 66.6% respectively. About 0.2% of United Therapeutics Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.87% of Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Therapeutics Corporation 3.3% -3.42% -20.2% -31.76% -34.11% -27.24% Kindred Biosciences Inc. 5.9% -18.81% -21.25% -30.76% -49.1% -37.72%

For the past year United Therapeutics Corporation was less bearish than Kindred Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Kindred Biosciences Inc. beats United Therapeutics Corporation.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats. The company's other small molecule product candidates consist of KIND-014 for treatment of equine gastric ulcers in horses; and KIND-015 for the management of clinical signs related to equine metabolic syndrome. It is also developing biologics programs, including KIND-510, a feline recombinant erythropoietin for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; KIND-011, an anti-tumor necrosis factor (TNF) to treat newborn foals; and canine atopic dermatitis, an immune-mediated inflammatory, chronic skin disease related to allergies. In addition, the company engages in the development of other biologic product candidates, such as KIND-502 to treat allergic and immune-mediated diseases; KIND-0888, an antibody that targets CD20; various antibodies that target cytokines involved in atopic dermatitis; KIND-509, an antibody that targets the canine TNF; and KIND-Bodies, a biologics scaffold technology. Further, it is developing anti-IL31, anti-IL17, and anti-IL4/13 sink antibodies for treating atopic dermatitis in dogs; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; anti-IgE antibody for treating allergic diseases in dogs; anti-VEGF antibody for cancer in dogs; anti-CD20 for treating cancer and autoimmune diseases in dogs; and checkpoint inhibitors to treat cancer in dogs. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.