United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|United Therapeutics Corporation
|104
|2.19
|N/A
|-3.47
|0.00
|KemPharm Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.57
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates United Therapeutics Corporation and KemPharm Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides United Therapeutics Corporation and KemPharm Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|United Therapeutics Corporation
|0.00%
|-5.7%
|-4.3%
|KemPharm Inc.
|0.00%
|69.5%
|-184.9%
Volatility and Risk
United Therapeutics Corporation’s 1.04 beta indicates that its volatility is 4.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. KemPharm Inc.’s 66.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.66 beta.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of United Therapeutics Corporation is 6.8 while its Current Ratio is 7.2. Meanwhile, KemPharm Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 while its Quick Ratio is 2. United Therapeutics Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than KemPharm Inc.
Analyst Ratings
In next table is shown United Therapeutics Corporation and KemPharm Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|United Therapeutics Corporation
|1
|3
|2
|2.33
|KemPharm Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
United Therapeutics Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 70.15% and an $136.14 consensus price target.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 0% of United Therapeutics Corporation shares and 34.3% of KemPharm Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of United Therapeutics Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, KemPharm Inc. has 11.43% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|United Therapeutics Corporation
|-6.67%
|-17.27%
|-24.16%
|-21.91%
|-16.17%
|-17.97%
|KemPharm Inc.
|0.79%
|-24.71%
|-46.89%
|-50%
|-78.31%
|-28.09%
For the past year United Therapeutics Corporation has stronger performance than KemPharm Inc.
Summary
On 7 of the 8 factors United Therapeutics Corporation beats KemPharm Inc.
KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.
