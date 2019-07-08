United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Therapeutics Corporation 104 2.19 N/A -3.47 0.00 KemPharm Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -3.57 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates United Therapeutics Corporation and KemPharm Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides United Therapeutics Corporation and KemPharm Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3% KemPharm Inc. 0.00% 69.5% -184.9%

Volatility and Risk

United Therapeutics Corporation’s 1.04 beta indicates that its volatility is 4.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. KemPharm Inc.’s 66.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.66 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of United Therapeutics Corporation is 6.8 while its Current Ratio is 7.2. Meanwhile, KemPharm Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 while its Quick Ratio is 2. United Therapeutics Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than KemPharm Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown United Therapeutics Corporation and KemPharm Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Therapeutics Corporation 1 3 2 2.33 KemPharm Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

United Therapeutics Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 70.15% and an $136.14 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of United Therapeutics Corporation shares and 34.3% of KemPharm Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of United Therapeutics Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, KemPharm Inc. has 11.43% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Therapeutics Corporation -6.67% -17.27% -24.16% -21.91% -16.17% -17.97% KemPharm Inc. 0.79% -24.71% -46.89% -50% -78.31% -28.09%

For the past year United Therapeutics Corporation has stronger performance than KemPharm Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors United Therapeutics Corporation beats KemPharm Inc.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.