United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) and Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Comparison side by side

Both United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) and Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Therapeutics Corporation 82 1.53 40.01M -3.47 0.00 Kamada Ltd. 5 1.72 29.20M 0.64 8.80

In table 1 we can see United Therapeutics Corporation and Kamada Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) and Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Therapeutics Corporation 48,721,383.34% -5.7% -4.3% Kamada Ltd. 544,776,119.40% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for United Therapeutics Corporation and Kamada Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Therapeutics Corporation 0 2 2 2.50 Kamada Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 74.11% for United Therapeutics Corporation with average target price of $140.75.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

United Therapeutics Corporation and Kamada Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 25.39%. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of United Therapeutics Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 27.75% of Kamada Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Therapeutics Corporation 3.3% -3.42% -20.2% -31.76% -34.11% -27.24% Kamada Ltd. -2.07% 2.9% -2.74% 8.41% -0.53% 13.4%

For the past year United Therapeutics Corporation had bearish trend while Kamada Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

Kamada Ltd. beats on 8 of the 12 factors United Therapeutics Corporation.

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets specialty plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The companyÂ’s respiratory products include Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital AAT deficiency (AATD); Bramitob to manage chronic pulmonary infection; and FOSTER for the treatment of asthma. Its immunoglobulin products comprise KamRAB for prophylaxis against rabies disease; KamRho (D) IM to treat prophylaxis of hemolytic disease of newborns; KamRho(D)IV for immune thermobocytopunic purpura; snake bite antiserum to treat snake bites by the vipera palaestinae and echis coloratus; IVIG 5% for the treatment of various immunodeficiency-related conditions; Varitect, a varicella zoster immunoglobulin; Zutectra, a hepatitis B immunoglobulin; Hepatect CP, a hepatitis B immunoglobulin; and Megalotect, a CMV immunoglobulin. The company also provides critical care products, such as Heparin sodium injection to treat thrombo-embolic disorders; and Albumin for maintenance of blood plasma. In addition, it offers other products, including Heparin Lock Flush to maintain patency of indwelling IV catheter; Kamacaine 0.5% used as anesthesia for surgery, diagnostic, therapeutic, and obstetrical procedures, as well as spinal anesthesia for surgery; Human Transferrin for diagnostic assays and cell cultures; and coagulation factors comprising Factor VIII and Factor IX. Further, the company develops various inhaled formulations of AAT to treat AATD, cystic fibrosis, bronchiectasis, type-1 diabetes, graft-versus-host diseases, and transplantations. Kamada Ltd. has strategic partnerships with Baxter International Inc.; Chiesi Farmaceutici; PARI GmbH; and Kedrion S.p.A. The company markets its products through strategic partners in the United States, as well as through distributors internationally. Kamada Ltd. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.