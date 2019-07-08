United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) and G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Comparison side by side

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) and G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Therapeutics Corporation 104 2.19 N/A -3.47 0.00 G1 Therapeutics Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.57 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of United Therapeutics Corporation and G1 Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has United Therapeutics Corporation and G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3% G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -28.3% -27.2%

Liquidity

United Therapeutics Corporation has a Current Ratio of 7.2 and a Quick Ratio of 6.8. Competitively, G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 30.2 and has 30.2 Quick Ratio. G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than United Therapeutics Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

United Therapeutics Corporation and G1 Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Therapeutics Corporation 1 3 2 2.33 G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

United Therapeutics Corporation’s consensus price target is $136.14, while its potential upside is 70.15%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of United Therapeutics Corporation shares and 86.5% of G1 Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of United Therapeutics Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 0.5% are G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Therapeutics Corporation -6.67% -17.27% -24.16% -21.91% -16.17% -17.97% G1 Therapeutics Inc. 13.68% 35.75% 12.76% -47.95% -49.4% 24.13%

For the past year United Therapeutics Corporation had bearish trend while G1 Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

United Therapeutics Corporation beats G1 Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in preclinical development stage. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.