United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) Comparing side by side

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|United Therapeutics Corporation
|94
|2.32
|N/A
|-3.47
|0.00
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|5
|61.48
|N/A
|-0.64
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows United Therapeutics Corporation and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|United Therapeutics Corporation
|0.00%
|-5.7%
|-4.3%
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
In next table is delivered United Therapeutics Corporation and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|United Therapeutics Corporation
|0
|2
|3
|2.60
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The consensus target price of United Therapeutics Corporation is $136.83, with potential upside of 68.82%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0% of United Therapeutics Corporation shares and 0.69% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. United Therapeutics Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|United Therapeutics Corporation
|3.3%
|-3.42%
|-20.2%
|-31.76%
|-34.11%
|-27.24%
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-13.99%
|-4.91%
|-16%
|-26.29%
|-8.86%
|-19.36%
For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than United Therapeutics Corporation
Summary
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors United Therapeutics Corporation.
