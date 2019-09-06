United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) Comparing side by side

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Therapeutics Corporation 94 2.32 N/A -3.47 0.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 61.48 N/A -0.64 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows United Therapeutics Corporation and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered United Therapeutics Corporation and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Therapeutics Corporation 0 2 3 2.60 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of United Therapeutics Corporation is $136.83, with potential upside of 68.82%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of United Therapeutics Corporation shares and 0.69% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. United Therapeutics Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Therapeutics Corporation 3.3% -3.42% -20.2% -31.76% -34.11% -27.24% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -13.99% -4.91% -16% -26.29% -8.86% -19.36%

For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than United Therapeutics Corporation

Summary

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors United Therapeutics Corporation.