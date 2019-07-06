United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) and CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Contrasting side by side

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) and CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Therapeutics Corporation 104 2.19 N/A -3.47 0.00 CEL-SCI Corporation 4 492.26 N/A -1.24 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of United Therapeutics Corporation and CEL-SCI Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3% CEL-SCI Corporation 0.00% 0% -97.4%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.04 beta means United Therapeutics Corporation’s volatility is 4.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, CEL-SCI Corporation has a 1.68 beta which is 68.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

7.2 and 6.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of United Therapeutics Corporation. Its rival CEL-SCI Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.3 and 1.2 respectively. United Therapeutics Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than CEL-SCI Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for United Therapeutics Corporation and CEL-SCI Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Therapeutics Corporation 1 3 2 2.33 CEL-SCI Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

United Therapeutics Corporation has a 70.15% upside potential and an average target price of $136.14.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of United Therapeutics Corporation shares and 8.8% of CEL-SCI Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of United Therapeutics Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.1% of CEL-SCI Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Therapeutics Corporation -6.67% -17.27% -24.16% -21.91% -16.17% -17.97% CEL-SCI Corporation -7.82% 36.64% 154.7% 158.3% 134.29% 154.7%

For the past year United Therapeutics Corporation has -17.97% weaker performance while CEL-SCI Corporation has 154.7% stronger performance.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of drugs and vaccines. Its lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under pivotal phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. The companyÂ’s Multikine is also used in a Phase I study with the Naval Medical Center, San Diego under a cooperative research and development agreement in HIV/HPV co-infected men and women with peri-anal warts. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza in hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 vaccine product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. CEL-SCI Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.