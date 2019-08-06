United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) and BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) and BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Therapeutics Corporation 100 2.27 N/A -3.47 0.00 BioTime Inc. 1 28.37 N/A 0.43 2.53

Demonstrates United Therapeutics Corporation and BioTime Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us United Therapeutics Corporation and BioTime Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3% BioTime Inc. 0.00% 43% 39.6%

Risk and Volatility

United Therapeutics Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 4.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.04 beta. BioTime Inc.’s 181.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.81 beta.

Liquidity

7.2 and 6.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of United Therapeutics Corporation. Its rival BioTime Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.5 and 3.5 respectively. United Therapeutics Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than BioTime Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for United Therapeutics Corporation and BioTime Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Therapeutics Corporation 1 4 3 2.38 BioTime Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 61.38% for United Therapeutics Corporation with average target price of $127.67.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both United Therapeutics Corporation and BioTime Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 43.7% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of United Therapeutics Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.9% of BioTime Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Therapeutics Corporation 3.3% -3.42% -20.2% -31.76% -34.11% -27.24% BioTime Inc. -6.78% 6.8% -14.06% -22.54% -40.74% 20.48%

For the past year United Therapeutics Corporation had bearish trend while BioTime Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

BioTime Inc. beats United Therapeutics Corporation on 6 of the 9 factors.

BioTime, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases based on pluripotent stem cells and HyStem cell/drug delivery platform technologies. Its product candidates include Renevia, a facial aesthetics product that is in pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of HIV related facial lipoatrophy; OpRegen, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry form of age-related macular degeneration; HyStem-BDNF, a preclinical development program for the delivery of recombinant human brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) directly into the stroke cavity of patients for aiding in tissue repair and functional recovery; and ReGlyde that is in preclinical development as a device for viscosupplementation and a combination product for drug delivery in osteoarthritis. The company also develops AST-OPC1, a therapy derived from pluripotent stem cells that is in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial for spinal cord injuries; AST-VAC1, a patient-specific cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia; and AST-VAC2, a non-patient specific cancer immunotherapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer. In addition, it offers liquid biopsy tests for diagnosis of cancer; bone grafting products to treat orthopedic disorders; and mobile health software products. Further, it markets GeneCards, a human gene database; LifeMap Discovery, a database of embryonic development, stem cell research, and regenerative medicine; MalaCards, a human disease database; VarElect, an application for prioritizing gene variants; and GeneAnalytics, a novel gene set analysis tool. Additionally, the company develops and markets Hextend, a blood plasma volume expander used for the treatment of hypovolemia. BioTime, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Alameda, California.