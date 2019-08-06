United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) and BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) and BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|United Therapeutics Corporation
|100
|2.27
|N/A
|-3.47
|0.00
|BioTime Inc.
|1
|28.37
|N/A
|0.43
|2.53
Demonstrates United Therapeutics Corporation and BioTime Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us United Therapeutics Corporation and BioTime Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|United Therapeutics Corporation
|0.00%
|-5.7%
|-4.3%
|BioTime Inc.
|0.00%
|43%
|39.6%
Risk and Volatility
United Therapeutics Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 4.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.04 beta. BioTime Inc.’s 181.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.81 beta.
Liquidity
7.2 and 6.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of United Therapeutics Corporation. Its rival BioTime Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.5 and 3.5 respectively. United Therapeutics Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than BioTime Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for United Therapeutics Corporation and BioTime Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|United Therapeutics Corporation
|1
|4
|3
|2.38
|BioTime Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The upside potential is 61.38% for United Therapeutics Corporation with average target price of $127.67.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both United Therapeutics Corporation and BioTime Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 43.7% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of United Therapeutics Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.9% of BioTime Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|United Therapeutics Corporation
|3.3%
|-3.42%
|-20.2%
|-31.76%
|-34.11%
|-27.24%
|BioTime Inc.
|-6.78%
|6.8%
|-14.06%
|-22.54%
|-40.74%
|20.48%
For the past year United Therapeutics Corporation had bearish trend while BioTime Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
BioTime Inc. beats United Therapeutics Corporation on 6 of the 9 factors.
BioTime, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases based on pluripotent stem cells and HyStem cell/drug delivery platform technologies. Its product candidates include Renevia, a facial aesthetics product that is in pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of HIV related facial lipoatrophy; OpRegen, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry form of age-related macular degeneration; HyStem-BDNF, a preclinical development program for the delivery of recombinant human brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) directly into the stroke cavity of patients for aiding in tissue repair and functional recovery; and ReGlyde that is in preclinical development as a device for viscosupplementation and a combination product for drug delivery in osteoarthritis. The company also develops AST-OPC1, a therapy derived from pluripotent stem cells that is in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial for spinal cord injuries; AST-VAC1, a patient-specific cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia; and AST-VAC2, a non-patient specific cancer immunotherapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer. In addition, it offers liquid biopsy tests for diagnosis of cancer; bone grafting products to treat orthopedic disorders; and mobile health software products. Further, it markets GeneCards, a human gene database; LifeMap Discovery, a database of embryonic development, stem cell research, and regenerative medicine; MalaCards, a human disease database; VarElect, an application for prioritizing gene variants; and GeneAnalytics, a novel gene set analysis tool. Additionally, the company develops and markets Hextend, a blood plasma volume expander used for the treatment of hypovolemia. BioTime, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Alameda, California.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.