United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Therapeutics Corporation 99 2.25 N/A -3.47 0.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 4 6.61 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has United Therapeutics Corporation and Avid Bioservices Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3% Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -11.1%

Volatility & Risk

United Therapeutics Corporation’s 1.04 beta indicates that its volatility is 4.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Avid Bioservices Inc.’s 185.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.85 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of United Therapeutics Corporation is 6.8 while its Current Ratio is 7.2. Meanwhile, Avid Bioservices Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. United Therapeutics Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given United Therapeutics Corporation and Avid Bioservices Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Therapeutics Corporation 1 4 3 2.38 Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

United Therapeutics Corporation has an average price target of $127.67, and a 62.89% upside potential. Competitively Avid Bioservices Inc. has an average price target of $10, with potential upside of 58.48%. The results provided earlier shows that United Therapeutics Corporation appears more favorable than Avid Bioservices Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of United Therapeutics Corporation shares and 49% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.2% of United Therapeutics Corporation shares. Comparatively, 11.62% are Avid Bioservices Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Therapeutics Corporation 3.3% -3.42% -20.2% -31.76% -34.11% -27.24% Avid Bioservices Inc. 1.25% 6.23% 39.66% 71.43% 18.9% 58.05%

For the past year United Therapeutics Corporation had bearish trend while Avid Bioservices Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors United Therapeutics Corporation beats Avid Bioservices Inc.

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission, and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.