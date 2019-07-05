United Technologiescorp (UTX) Valuation Rose While Advent International Lifted Its Position; Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Shareholder Moreno Evelyn V Has Lowered Its Holding by $525,250 as Share Value Rose

Moreno Evelyn V decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 27.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moreno Evelyn V sold 2,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,250 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39M, down from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moreno Evelyn V who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $188.14. About 690,788 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 28.39% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.96% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 01/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES IN ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PACT; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – UPDATED TIMING FOR EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM DOES NOT CHANGE SALES GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 09/03/2018 MOODY’S: OUTLOOK FOR US MEDICAL PRODUCTS AND DEVICES INDUSTRY CHANGED TO POSITIVE; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – NOW EXPECTS THAT EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM WILL OCCUR LATER IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.05-Adj EPS $1.15; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.22, EST. $1.11; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TOTAL ADJ SALES $937.5 MLN, UP 9.3 PCT; 15/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Safety and Effectiveness of Edwards Lifesciences SAPIEN 3 Transcatheter Heart Valve (THV) in the Chinese; 23/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION vs Boston Scientific Scimed, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/23/2018; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims Invalid

Advent International Corp increased its stake in United Technologiescorp (UTX) by 22.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent International Corp bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 188,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.23 million, up from 153,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent International Corp who had been investing in United Technologiescorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $132.29. About 2.78M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – Loeb Sees $20 Billion to Be Gained in United Technologies Split; 26/04/2018 – Airbus heads for dogfight with UTC over CSeries costs; 04/05/2018 – Activist Third Point Pushes for Breakup of United Technologies; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE ALL PARTS OF EMBRAER, STUDYING VARIOUS CORPORATE STRUCTURES; 22/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES PRESENTATION CONCLUDES; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING CONFIRMS UNITED TECHNOLOGIES STAKE IN 1Q 13F; 18/05/2018 – United Technologies to Sell Ice Cream-Machine Manufacturer for $1 Billion; 20/03/2018 – Krishna N. Das: P&W to deliver spare A320neo engines soon to IndiGo: source. By @aditishahsays; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Statement on Third Point; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Wins EU Nod for $23 Billion Rockwell Deal

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $2.50 million activity. The insider Amato Elizabeth B sold $1.25 million. $104,916 worth of stock was sold by Bailey Robert J. on Tuesday, February 5.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pershing Square Holdings – United Technologies – Seeking Alpha” on June 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dow Jones Today: Stocks See Fed Follow-Through – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on June 16, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Skittish Stocks Found New Momentum In June – Benzinga” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why the United Technologies-Raytheon Merger Could Mean Trouble for General Electric – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Advent International Corp, which manages about $32.03 billion and $2.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lululemon Athleticainc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 5.00 million shares to 5.11M shares, valued at $836.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance Mgmt invested in 1.53 million shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles reported 1,365 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 1.22M shares stake. Bridges Management has 55,664 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Hsbc Public Limited Company has 0.22% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Kbc Gp Nv stated it has 152,180 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Hyman Charles D holds 1.85% or 139,642 shares in its portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Ltd Liability holds 8,578 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Raymond James has invested 0.18% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Jennison Ltd Liability Com holds 1.07 million shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 3,959 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citigroup has 0.11% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 865,157 shares. Bennicas And invested in 9,539 shares or 1.08% of the stock. Altavista Wealth Mgmt Inc holds 4,428 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Macquarie Gp Ltd has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).