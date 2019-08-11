United Technologiescorp (UTX) Shares Declined While Advent International Has Raised Its Holding; Sun Life Financial Has Cut Its Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stake by $313,956 as Market Value Declined

Advent International Corp increased its stake in United Technologiescorp (UTX) by 22.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent International Corp bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 188,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.23M, up from 153,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent International Corp who had been investing in United Technologiescorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $131.24. About 2.37 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77, EST. $1.52, BOOSTS VIEW; 04/05/2018 – Loeb and United Technologies spar over break-up; 04/05/2018 – UTC’s takeover of Rockwell Collins approved by EU regulator; 30/05/2018 – Otis Signs Historic Escalator Contract with SNCF French Rail; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.95 TO $7.15, EST. $7.07; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES MORE RESTRUCTURING AT COMPANY THIS YR TO CUT COSTS; 04/05/2018 – Hedge fund Third Point pushes United Tech to break up; 14/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ALSO PRICED OFFERING OF EUR 750 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2020; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING ADDED UTX IN 1Q: 13F; 27/04/2018 – AVISTA SAYS WA. UTC APPROVES ONE-TIME RATE ADJUSTMENTS

Sun Life Financial Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 25.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sun Life Financial Inc sold 5,814 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 16,851 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $910,000, down from 22,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $52.43. About 17.43M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Charges of Up to $50M Under Restructuring That Started in 3; 15/03/2018 – DNB Nordic Technology Adds SAP, Exits IBM, Buys More Cisco; 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE; 08/03/2018 – Cisco Disrupts Optical Transport with Innovative Modular Platforms; 29/03/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Cisco, Cuts Alphabet; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Announces June 2018 Events with the Financial Community; 29/05/2018 – Cloudian to Present Media Archive Case Study at Cisco Future of Media Summit 2018; 16/05/2018 – Cisco: Provision for Income Taxes Includes $11.1B Charge Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act for 9 Mos Ended April 28; 12/04/2018 – CISCO – APPOINTMENT OF GARRETT BRINGS CISCO’S BOARD TO 12 MEMBERS

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Sun Life Financial Inc, which manages about $452.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 71,229 shares to 73,281 shares, valued at $1.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Interpublic Group Of Co Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 46,779 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,834 shares, and has risen its stake in Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Coastline Tru has 1% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Community Inv reported 404,476 shares or 2.69% of all its holdings. Frontier Invest Mngmt holds 0.87% or 258,564 shares in its portfolio. Gradient Invests Lc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 9,126 shares. Northside Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 23,826 shares. Guild Invest stated it has 4.16% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Boys Arnold And holds 0.57% or 70,150 shares in its portfolio. Gateway Advisory Ltd Company reported 4,624 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Azimuth Capital Ltd holds 1.93% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 531,629 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt reported 937,774 shares. Pinnacle Assocs Limited holds 0.79% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 644,044 shares. Lenox Wealth Management Inc holds 3,586 shares. At Bankshares holds 0.19% or 29,054 shares in its portfolio. Harvey Capital Mgmt holds 8,500 shares. Polaris Greystone Financial Gru Lc accumulated 7,761 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 17.48 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Winslow Asset Mngmt has 0.05% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 1,723 shares. Gould Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation Ca holds 0.17% or 3,628 shares in its portfolio. Oakworth Capital accumulated 3,266 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Indiana-based Ami Investment has invested 0.78% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Pnc Financial Group Inc Inc holds 0.4% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 3.08 million shares. Td Asset Mgmt, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.92M shares. Hbk Investments Lp owns 250,137 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 1.09M shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Ronna Sue Cohen holds 359,101 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Amarillo Bank & Trust has invested 0.1% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Security Bancorp Of Sioux City Iowa Ia has 1.79% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 12,034 shares. Gulf Intll National Bank (Uk) Ltd holds 194,194 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Dillon Associates stated it has 49,422 shares or 2.07% of all its holdings. Rampart Invest Management Co Ltd Liability Co holds 20,178 shares. Of Vermont has invested 1.58% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.25 million activity.