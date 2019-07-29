United Technologiescorp (UTX) Share Value Rose While Advent International Has Boosted by $4.48 Million Its Holding; Oz Management LP Has Trimmed Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake as Stock Price Rose

Advent International Corp increased its stake in United Technologiescorp (UTX) by 22.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent International Corp bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 188,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.23M, up from 153,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent International Corp who had been investing in United Technologiescorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $135.63. About 2.22M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 15/05/2018 – Ackman Makes Pitch to Break United Technologies Into Three Parts; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – RAISES SALES AND ADJUSTED EPS OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 19/03/2018 – Boeing Ends Objection to United Technologies, Rockwell Merger; 15/05/2018 – Arrowgrass Adds Booking, Exits United Technologies: 13F; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 14/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ALSO PRICED OFFERING OF EUR 750 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2020; 24/04/2018 – United Tech’s sales rise 10.3 percent; 04/05/2018 – Activist Third Point Pushes for Breakup of United Technologies; 03/05/2018 – Otis Finalizes Contract for Major Willis Tower Modernization Project; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S MARKS:OTIS GAINING CHINA ELEVATOR EQUIPMENT MARKET SHARE

Oz Management Lp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 3.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp sold 7,830 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 188,522 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $335.71M, down from 196,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $959.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93M shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 25/04/2018 – Denver Biz Journal: EXCLUSIVE: Amazon’s HQ2 scouts asked Denver leaders about tackling growth issues; 05/03/2018 – GAMESPARKS SAYS IT HAS BEEN ACQUIRED BY AMAZON – STATEMENT; 02/04/2018 – As Race to Become Korea’s Amazon Heats Up, E-Mart Selling Bonds; 07/05/2018 – Snap snags new finance chief from Amazon; 03/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: NO WHITE HOUSE POLICY ACTIONS ABOUT AMAZON.COM INC ARE ON TABLE AT THIS TIME, BUT THAT COULD CHANGE -SOURCE FAMILIA; 10/05/2018 – Progressive Grcr: Amazon Introduces Prime-Exclusive Pet Care Private Label; 15/03/2018 – Amazon Web Services is looking at building a corporate training service; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Launches In-car Delivery For Prime Members Using Amazon Key — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – Dow tanks more than 450 points, Nasdaq closes in correction Amazon leads tech lower; 04/04/2018 – As Amazon and other retailers move sales online, demand for warehouse space is skyrocketing and supply is still limited

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Webster Bancshares N A invested in 1.03% or 56,109 shares. Accredited Investors Inc invested in 1,724 shares. Bridges Investment, a Nebraska-based fund reported 55,664 shares. 170,539 were accumulated by Nomura Inc. Burt Wealth owns 0.1% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 1,794 shares. Intl Value Advisers Lc invested in 544,542 shares or 2.68% of the stock. Bessemer Grp Inc Inc holds 15,496 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 2,656 were reported by King Wealth. Bellecapital Interest Ltd has invested 0.37% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Colony Grp Lc holds 0.2% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 37,523 shares. Soroban Partners Lp holds 13.72% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 5.88M shares. Wheatland accumulated 14,425 shares. Ashmore Wealth Limited Liability Com accumulated 127,097 shares or 0.96% of the stock. Security National Bank & Trust Of So Dak has invested 2% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Com invested in 10,101 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.35 million activity. Shares for $104,916 were sold by Bailey Robert J.. Another trade for 9,620 shares valued at $1.15 million was sold by Dumais Michael R.

Advent International Corp, which manages about $32.03B and $2.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lululemon Athleticainc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 5.00 million shares to 5.11M shares, valued at $836.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “3 Dow Stocks Not to Overlook Tuesday Morning – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Budget Deal, Earnings Strength From Lockheed, CocaCola, United Technologies Lift Spirits – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Breakfast: Next Prime Minister To Confront Brexit Chaos – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Boeing, Caterpillar, Intel, McDonaldâ€™s and More Dow Earnings This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “United Technologies: Raytheon Merger Is a Long-Term Value Creator – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Big Q2 Earnings On Deck: FB, GOOGL, BA, AMZN & More – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “TFI Boosts Earnings Outlook On Stronger U.S. Truckload Performance – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “AT&T, Verizon Earnings On Tap With The 5G Era In Sight – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon (AMZN) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Aren’t Shaken By Amazon’s Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 77.47 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Wedge Management L LP Nc has 0.01% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 522 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability, a Georgia-based fund reported 631,102 shares. Bancshares Of Hawaii reported 0.58% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Gould Asset Mgmt Ltd Ca has 0.11% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). United Automobile Association invested 2.11% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The California-based House Limited has invested 3.46% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Scott & Selber reported 5,530 shares. 23,479 were accumulated by South Texas Money Mgmt Ltd. Bb&T Corporation reported 0.79% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 48,875 are held by Hartford Management Communications. Virtu Fincl Lc holds 859 shares. Bessemer Grp holds 438,304 shares or 3% of its portfolio. Cornercap Invest Counsel Incorporated has invested 0.12% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Baker Ellis Asset Management Ltd Liability owns 863 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. 8,317 were accumulated by Calamos Wealth Limited Co.

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28 billion and $16.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New Age Beverages Corp by 229,300 shares to 236,300 shares, valued at $1.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs Inc (Prn) by 8.59M shares in the quarter, for a total of 16.34 million shares, and has risen its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK).