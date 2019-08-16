United Technologiescorp (UTX) Position Upped by Advent International Corp; Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Holder Glovista Investments Has Trimmed Stake as Share Value Declined

Advent International Corp increased its stake in United Technologiescorp (UTX) by 22.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent International Corp bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 188,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.23 million, up from 153,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent International Corp who had been investing in United Technologiescorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $124.97. About 851,303 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Half of Hiring to Be in Production, Maintenance Roles; 04/05/2018 – Loeb and United Technologies spar over break-up; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO:INVESTMENT CASE FOR DUAL-SOURCE ENGINE `MORE DIFFICULT’; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO REITERATES SUPPORT FOR FAIR GLOBAL TRADE, DECLINES COMMENT ON POSSIBLE U.S. STEEL/ALUMINUM TARIFFS; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77, EST. $1.52, BOOSTS VIEW; 09/04/2018 – Geared Turbofan™ Engine MRO Network Features Top Companies and Global Reach; 02/05/2018 – Ontic Signs First Product License with UTC Aerospace Systems’ Goodrich Control Systems; 08/03/2018 – United Technologies Doesn’t Need to Lose Weight — Heard on the Street; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 20/03/2018 – COLUMN-Commentary: Xi’s unlimited term raises risks for Silicon Valley

Glovista Investments Llc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 85.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glovista Investments Llc sold 164,464 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 27,675 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13M, down from 192,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glovista Investments Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $41.52. About 1.79M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 19/04/2018 – TSMC cuts 2018 sales target on weak iPhone demand; 23/05/2018 – TSMC starts producing A12 processors for next iPhone series, sources say; 26/03/2018 – TOKYO — Renesas Electronics will outsource all of its automotive microcontroller production to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. as it seeks to cut costly outlays on chipmaking machinery and concentrate on the development of software and semiconductors; 18/04/2018 – InspectorGeneral: Occupational Therapist Owner of TSM Sentenced for Making False and Fraudulent Statements Related to Health; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Creations Showcases Latest IP Portfolio at TSMC Technology Symposium; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC TO ANNOUNCE A NEW CLIENT FOR ITS EXYNOS CHIPSETS IN H1 2019 – EXEC; 03/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$2.7 BLN; 10/04/2018 – TSMC’S MARK LIU SAYS NO NEED TO BE AFRAID OF AI; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS JAN-APR SALES +13.5 PCT ON YEAR TO T$329.95 BLN; 23/04/2018 – DigiTimes: TSMC may post record profits for 2018 on 7nm volume production

Advent International Corp, which manages about $32.03 billion and $2.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lululemon Athleticainc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 5.00 million shares to 5.11M shares, valued at $836.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aristotle Mgmt Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Starr Intl Co Inc reported 1.54% stake. 865,157 were accumulated by Citigroup Incorporated. Dsc Advsr LP holds 1,796 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.36% or 1.37M shares. Paloma Mngmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 5,565 shares. Stillwater Cap Ltd Co stated it has 103,187 shares or 2.9% of all its holdings. Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd Company has 4,156 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Carret Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.37% or 17,733 shares in its portfolio. Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards & has invested 0.31% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 4,247 are held by Horizon Ltd Limited Liability Company. Advantage Inc holds 1,000 shares. Stewart & Patten Limited Liability invested in 5,515 shares. Hbk Invs LP invested 0.42% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Perella Weinberg Partners Cap Mngmt LP owns 33,640 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio.

Glovista Investments Llc, which manages about $940.85M and $318.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (EWY) by 173,975 shares to 214,143 shares, valued at $13.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (EZA) by 82,746 shares in the quarter, for a total of 196,130 shares, and has risen its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (BOND).