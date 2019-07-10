United Technologiescorp (UTX) Holding Lifted by Advent International Corp; Willingdon Wealth Management Has Increased Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Position

Willingdon Wealth Management increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 1565.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management bought 3,131 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,331 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $532,000, up from 200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $163.54. About 1.39 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 11/04/2018 – Automatic Data Raises Dividend to 69c; 02/05/2018 – U.S. Private Sector Posts Another Month of Employment Growth — ADP; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 14.9% IN FEBRUARY 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 06/05/2018 – FRENCH STATE SHOULD SELL ADP STAKE, FRANCAIS DES JEUX: LE MAIRE; 02/05/2018 – Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 200K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 16/03/2018 – SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES – CO’S 29 PCT EFFECTIVE STAKE IN ADP IS HELD THROUGH CO’S UNIT, SEMBCORP DEVELOPMENT INDIA; 24/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – WINS A CONTRACT IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FOR THE DESIGN AND SUPERVISION OF THE EXTENSION OF SHARJAH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT; 13/03/2018 – Pershing Square Capital Management Lowers Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. to 7.2%; 18/04/2018 – ADP NAMES THOMAS J. LYNCH-SCOTT F. POWERS TO BOARD; 30/05/2018 – CORRECT: GRIVEAUX WON’T SAY WHETHER ADP PRIVATIZATION IN PACTE

Advent International Corp increased its stake in United Technologiescorp (UTX) by 22.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent International Corp bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 188,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.23M, up from 153,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent International Corp who had been investing in United Technologiescorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $130.39. About 2.88 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 02/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: UTC set to win EU approval for US$23 bln Rockwell Collins deal; 20/03/2018 – Krishna N. Das: P&W to deliver spare A320neo engines soon to IndiGo: source. By @aditishahsays; 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO STILL SEES ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL CLOSE MID-2018; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO: TALKING WITH INVESTORS ABOUT VALUE OF POSSIBLE BREAKUP; 10/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP INC – GRAND PRAIRIE, TX BASED PRODUCT SUPPORT BUSINESS EXTENDED AGREEMENT WITH PRATT & WHITNEY FOR ENGINE LINE REPLACEABLE UNIT REPAIRS; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 View To Sales $63B-$64.5B; 23/05/2018 – United Tech to invest $15 billion in U.S. over next five years; 23/05/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Announces Significant Investment in West Palm Beach Facility; 27/04/2018 – Investors demand more changes at Thyssenkrupp ahead of review; 23/05/2018 – SBA Administrator’s Statement on Announcement of United Technologies Corp and SBA Joint Initiative

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $8.86 million activity. 1,314 shares valued at $176,063 were sold by Perrotti Thomas J on Tuesday, January 22. Rodriguez Carlos A had sold 36,364 shares worth $5.42M. Politi Douglas W had sold 6,035 shares worth $875,129. 1,706 shares valued at $256,567 were sold by Weinstein Donald on Wednesday, February 13. Ayala John had sold 6,428 shares worth $966,713 on Wednesday, February 13. 1,614 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares with value of $236,629 were sold by Black Maria.

Willingdon Wealth Management, which manages about $239.04M and $407.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity (FTEC) by 14,419 shares to 23 shares, valued at $1,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 18,106 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Inv Advisors Ltd owns 0.03% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 3,696 shares. First Foundation Advisors has 0.02% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 1,608 shares. 8,501 were reported by Harvey Investment Lc. Kanawha Capital Ltd Liability owns 110,103 shares. Chesley Taft And Assocs Lc has invested 0.26% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Cadinha & Company Llc reported 1,345 shares. Brown Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 5,822 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. The Washington-based Fisher Asset Limited Company has invested 0% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Id holds 0.15% or 9,850 shares in its portfolio. 4,128 are held by Cypress Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Advisors Asset invested in 0.2% or 68,713 shares. Cleararc has 10,576 shares. Glenmede Tru Communications Na reported 0.65% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab holds 653,523 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Heritage Invsts holds 86,957 shares.

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “US STOCKS-S&P 500 hits record high on rising rate cut hopes – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “U.S. 10-year yields hold near lowest since Nov 2016 – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Growing Attention On The Slowing Global Economy – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Uncertainty hangs over ADP sale as Macron faces delicate decisions – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Morgan Stanley (MS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $2.50 million activity. 9,620 shares valued at $1.15M were sold by Dumais Michael R on Wednesday, January 30. The insider Amato Elizabeth B sold 10,089 shares worth $1.25 million.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About United Technologies Corporation (UTX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: United Technologies, Molson Coors, Redfin & more – CNBC” published on June 10, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “B-2 Bomber ejection seat upgrade: Collins Aerospace ACES seat kits on track for delivery this summer – PRNewswire” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “4 Dow Jones Industrial Average Stocks to Sell Now – Investorplace.com” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Monmouth Real Estate Yields 5% And Is Now An Even Stronger Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hendershot Invests has 2.59% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 58,566 shares. Pinnacle invested in 0.32% or 108,898 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 725,792 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams owns 5,645 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. 52,133 were reported by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. Cadinha And Limited Liability Co, a Hawaii-based fund reported 4,545 shares. The Vermont-based Manchester Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.11% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Sns Financial Group Limited Liability Corp owns 1,788 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Addenda Cap Inc accumulated 11,912 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Woodley Farra Manion Mgmt invested in 0.02% or 1,585 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust accumulated 3.42 million shares. Bowen Hanes & holds 8,521 shares. Rockland Trust has 100,584 shares. Crawford Investment Counsel holds 1.21% or 315,313 shares. Oxbow Advisors Limited Liability invested in 9,840 shares or 0.15% of the stock.