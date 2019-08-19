United Technologiescorp (UTX) Holder Advent International Raised Stake; Arosa Capital Management LP Upped Ensco Plc (ESV) Holding by $457,473 as Market Value Declined

Arosa Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ensco Plc (ESV) by 16.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp bought 152,491 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.80% . The institutional investor held 1.10 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32M, up from 947,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ensco Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.64B market cap company. The stock increased 16.32% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.27. About 10.01M shares traded or 28.46% up from the average. Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) has declined 70.80% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ESV News: 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Rev $417M; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Loss/Shr 32c; 22/05/2018 – Ensco plc Announces Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Ensco Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 15 Years; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N – QTRLY TOTAL RIG UTILIZATION 54% VS 58%; 05/03/2018 VP Knowlton Disposes 508 Of Ensco Plc; 18/05/2018 – Ensco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 32C; 11/04/2018 – Ensco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.32

Advent International Corp increased its stake in United Technologiescorp (UTX) by 22.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent International Corp bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 188,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.23M, up from 153,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent International Corp who had been investing in United Technologiescorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $125.05. About 2.53M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – Loeb and United Technologies spar over break-up; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77, EST. $1.52; 19/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CEO HAYES PLANS TO STEP DOWN IN 3-5 YEARS; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES TO MAKE $15B INVESTMENT IN U.S. NEXT 5 YRS; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP QTRLY GAAP EPS INCLUDED 15 CENTS OF NET RESTRUCTURING CHARGES; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – QTRLY OTIS NEW EQUIPMENT ORDERS WERE DOWN 4 PERCENT ORGANICALLY VERSUS PRIOR YEAR; 20/03/2018 – PRATT & WHITNEY SAID TO SHIP SPARE ENGINES FOR GROUNDED INDIGO JETS WITHIN 40 DAYS – ET NOW CITING AGENCIES; 30/05/2018 – OTIS SAYS AWARDED CONTRACT FOR INSTALLATION OF 171 ESCALATORS AND MOVING WALKWAYS, WITH A 15-YEAR MAINTENANCE CONTRACT AND “MID-LIFE” RENOVATIONS; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN PINNACLE FOODS INC – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC- CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017

More notable recent Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ensco Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “EnscoRowan (ESV) to be Renamed Valaris Effective Jul 31 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “EnscoRowan: Fleet, Financials, Stock Price Perspectives – Seeking Alpha” on April 11, 2019. More interesting news about Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Offshore Drilling Stocks Are Soaring Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Offshore drillers Ensco, Rowan complete merger – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 11, 2019.

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37 million and $555.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Westlake Chem Corp (NYSE:WLK) by 20,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $2.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 19,698 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,000 shares, and cut its stake in Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.65 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 74 investors sold ESV shares while 57 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 284.32 million shares or 27.60% less from 392.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Den Berg I holds 1.94% of its portfolio in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) for 3.58M shares. Bridgeway Cap accumulated 375,000 shares. Sigma Planning holds 0.01% or 23,872 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Pcl has 110,278 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 633,669 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 16,027 were accumulated by Cambridge Invest Rech Incorporated. 79,512 are owned by Sg Americas Secs Ltd Llc. Comerica Bancorporation reported 274,091 shares. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has 0% invested in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Dorsey & Whitney Ltd Com owns 24,181 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 88,400 shares stake. Northern accumulated 2.48M shares. Raymond James And Associates holds 0% or 16,805 shares. Michigan-based Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Luminus Management Llc has 17.30 million shares for 1.46% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategic Fincl holds 0.45% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 25,401 shares. Ls Invest Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 1.09% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 135,867 shares. Monroe Natl Bank Trust Mi has 0.14% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Parsec Finance Management stated it has 143,315 shares or 1.17% of all its holdings. Alta Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 221,509 shares stake. Exane Derivatives stated it has 0% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Lmr Prns Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.05% stake. United Asset Strategies invested in 16,163 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.15% or 84,547 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability holds 447,643 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Quadrant Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1.16% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Llc accumulated 8,578 shares. St Johns Investment Lc reported 4,950 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Diamond Hill Mgmt reported 3.04M shares. Windward Cap Mngmt Ca has 166,935 shares for 2.75% of their portfolio.