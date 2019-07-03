United Technologies (UTX) Valuation Rose While Taconic Capital Advisors LP Raised Stake by $640,000; Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Share Price Declined While Lionstone Capital Management Has Upped by $2.33 Million Its Holding

Lionstone Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc bought 47,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 230,224 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.36 million, up from 182,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $53.44. About 493,382 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 14.19% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 08/05/2018 – Six Flags Hosts National Hiring Day; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Buy Lease Rights to Operate Five Parks Owned by EPR Properties; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: 1Q Active Pass Base Up 10% Vs. Year Ago; 22/03/2018 – Six Flags and Riverside Partner with Turner to Offer New Attractions; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags Adds Five More Parks to US Portfolio; 24/04/2018 – Record Start to 2018 at Six Flags; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS 1Q REV. $129.0M, EST. $118.9M; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Get Rights to Five Parks Previously Operated by Premier Parks LL; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags: Accounting Chief Mario Centola Will Be VP of International Operations and Business Development

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 8.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 65,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.38 million, up from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $133. About 1.57 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 30/04/2018 – Unmanned Imaging: UTC Aerospace Systems Unveils New TASE250 Optical Payload For Small UAS Commercial And Military Applications; 20/04/2018 – TN Warn Notices: Goodrich Corporation d/b/a UTC Aerospace Systems – 2018/4/20; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square Adds United Technologies, Exits Nike: 13F; 16/03/2018 – United Technologies Keeps Eye on a Breakup; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO: `HUGE OPPORTUNITY’ IN REVENUE SYNERGIES OF COL DEAL; 19/03/2018 – Boeing Ends Objection to United Technologies, Rockwell Merger; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 30/05/2018 – OTIS SAYS AWARDED CONTRACT FOR INSTALLATION OF 171 ESCALATORS AND MOVING WALKWAYS, WITH A 15-YEAR MAINTENANCE CONTRACT AND “MID-LIFE” RENOVATIONS; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – QTRLY EQUIPMENT ORDERS AT UTC CLIMATE, CONTROLS & SECURITY INCREASED 10 PERCENT ORGANICALLY; 07/05/2018 – Otis Introduces the Link™ Escalator

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $11.01B and $1.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 135,000 shares to 165,000 shares, valued at $14.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 10,256 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,042 shares, and cut its stake in Stars Group Inc.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Merger of Raytheon Company with United Technologies Corporation is Fair to RTN Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on June 11, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “United Technologies Analysts and Portfolio Managers Meeting Advisory – PRNewswire” published on June 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “United Technologies’ Best Company After the Breakup Will Be… – Yahoo Finance” on June 22, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: United Technologies, Molson Coors, Redfin & more – CNBC” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Raytheon Stock Dips As Market Has Second Thoughts on UTC Merger of Equals – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $2.50 million activity. Shares for $1.15 million were sold by Dumais Michael R. The insider Amato Elizabeth B sold $1.25 million.

