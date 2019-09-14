United Technologies (UTX) Valuation Declined While Guinness Asset Management LTD Has Lifted Its Position; Mcrae Capital Management Raised Position in Lowes Cos (LOW) by $1.27 Million as Stock Price Declined

Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 7.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd bought 11,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 172,280 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.43 million, up from 160,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $138.06. About 2.93M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 02/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: UTC set to win EU approval for US$23b Rockwell Collins deal – sources – The Edge Markets; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77, EST. $1.52, BOOSTS VIEW; 16/05/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems Enhances Aircraft Intelligence To Improve Fleet Operations And Passenger Experience; 30/05/2018 – OTIS SAYS AWARDED CONTRACT FOR INSTALLATION OF 171 ESCALATORS AND MOVING WALKWAYS, WITH A 15-YEAR MAINTENANCE CONTRACT AND “MID-LIFE” RENOVATIONS; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO EXPECTS COST SYNERGIES FROM TIE-UP OF SUPPLIERS UNITED TECH AND ROCKWELL COLLINS UTX.N COL.N , OTHERWISE WOULD OPPOSE IT; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S LEDUC: PRATT FIXING KNIFE-EDGE SEAL ISSUE IN GTF ENGINE; 19/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO Eyes Exit After Rockwell Integration; 20/03/2018 – UTX: Breaking: Pratt & Whitney will start supplying spare engines for Airbus A320neos to IndiGo from tomorrow. Pratt tells IndiGo grounded planes will fly again in 40 days. Meanwhile, IndiGo has lost more than $600 million in market value this month; 10/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP INC – GRAND PRAIRIE, TX BASED PRODUCT SUPPORT BUSINESS EXTENDED AGREEMENT WITH PRATT & WHITNEY FOR ENGINE LINE REPLACEABLE UNIT REPAIRS; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES DECISION ON POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET AIRCRAFT ‘OVER NEXT YEAR OR SO’

Mcrae Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 13.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcrae Capital Management Inc bought 12,701 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 103,880 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.48M, up from 91,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $113.36. About 3.37M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S SAYS FORMED COMMITTEE TO LEAD CEO SEARCH; COMMITTEE CHAIRED BY DAVID BATCHELDER, DIRECTOR RECOMMENDED BY ACTIVIST INVESTOR D.E. SHAW; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS AT THE MOMENT WOULD BE HELPFUL TO HAVE LOWER A$; 01/05/2018 – LOWE: AUSTRALIA HAS A LOT RESTING ON CHINA MANAGING ITS DEBT; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock To Retire Once Successor Found — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE EMPHASISES IMPORTANCE OF EDUCATION, ACCUMULATION OF HUMAN CAPITAL IN INVESTMENT; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Up About 3.5%; 23/05/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE SPEECH IN SYDNEY: LIVE; 06/03/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE CONCLUDES Q&A SESSION IN SYDNEY; 23/05/2018 – Ackman Takes Roughly $1 Billion Stake in Lowe’s -Update; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S – PROLONGED UNFAVORABLE WEATHER ACROSS GEOGRAPHIES LED TO DELAYED SPRING SELLING SEASON WHICH IMPACTED RESULTS IN OUTDOOR CATEGORIES IN QTR

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. $200,342 worth of stock was bought by Frieson Donald on Wednesday, June 19. 250 shares were bought by WARDELL LISA W, worth $23,725 on Friday, May 24.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Edgemoor Investment Advsr Inc invested in 3.74% or 293,473 shares. Richard C Young & Communication has 2.2% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Principal Financial Group has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Rockland Tru holds 5,723 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 472,527 were accumulated by Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Com. 9,986 were reported by Dakota Wealth Mngmt. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc holds 480,478 shares. Strategic Advsrs Limited Com holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 4,505 shares. 94,044 are held by Trust Of Vermont. Prudential Public Lc stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Everett Harris And Co Ca holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 4,505 shares. Wunderlich Managemnt invested in 18,759 shares. 157,539 are owned by Metropolitan Life Insur Ny. Moreover, Cape Cod Five Cents State Bank has 0.07% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 4,967 shares. 6,629 are held by Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Corporation.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prospector Ptnrs Limited Liability holds 0.88% or 49,120 shares in its portfolio. Amica Mutual Co owns 12,010 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0.05% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 197,314 shares. Cincinnati Ins Co holds 2.67% or 766,906 shares in its portfolio. Patten And Patten Inc Tn accumulated 24,625 shares. Destination Wealth invested 0% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP invested in 225,822 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Woodmont Counsel Llc has 0.45% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). North Dakota-based Bell State Bank has invested 0.05% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Jane Street Group Ltd Llc invested in 0.02% or 70,404 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 0.23% stake. First Republic Investment Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.59% or 832,996 shares in its portfolio. Prio Wealth LP accumulated 317,870 shares. Intact Inv Management holds 0.29% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 61,400 shares. Fort Point Capital Prns Ltd Llc has 3,561 shares.

Guinness Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $616.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 9,900 shares to 173,250 shares, valued at $8.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 34,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,040 shares, and cut its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU).