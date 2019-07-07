United Technologies (Utx) (UTX) Valuation Rose While Curbstone Financial Management Has Boosted by $642,048 Its Stake; Plante Moran Financial Advisors Has Raised Position in Dte Energy Holding Co (DTE)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in United Technologies (Utx) (UTX) by 24.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought 5,016 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,440 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.28 million, up from 20,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in United Technologies (Utx) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $132.54. About 3.55 million shares traded or 3.34% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 15/05/2018 – Ackman told CNBC’s Scott Wapner in February he had been building a stake in United Technologies, noting he thought the company was “great.”; 18/05/2018 – UTC Climate, Controls & Security Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell Taylor Co; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES INVESTOR MEETING BEGINS IN FLORIDA; 12/04/2018 – A Decade of Support: UTC Aerospace Systems to Provide GKN Aerospace’s Fokker Business With Long-Term On-Site Support; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Half of Hiring to Be in Production, Maintenance Roles; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Several Thousand Positions to Be Net New Jobs; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC- CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS SEEN NO IMPACT ON CLIMATE, CONTROLS & SECURITY AND OTIS BUSINESSES IN CHINA DUE TO POTENTIAL TARIFFS – CONF CALL; 04/05/2018 – Rockwell Collins/UTC glides towards US conditional approval; 24/04/2018 – United Tech’s sales rise 10.3 percent

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Dte Energy Holding Co (DTE) by 14.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc bought 20,211 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 161,033 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.09 million, up from 140,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dte Energy Holding Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $130.87. About 535,085 shares traded. DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) has risen 22.87% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.44% the S&P500. Some Historical DTE News: 03/05/2018 – DTE Energy Declares Dividend of 88.25c; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Outlook Of Dte Gas To Negative; 19/03/2018 – DTE Energy Sees Adj EPS $5.57-Adj EPS $5.99; 19/03/2018 – DTE Energy Affirms 2018 Operating Earnings Guidanc; 06/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS DTE & SUBS; OUTLOOK REMAINS NEGATIVE; 08/05/2018 – NextEnergy Partners with DTE Energy, Consumers Energy on Advanced Lighting Controls Summit; 25/04/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO – REAFFIRMS 2018 OPERATING EPS GUIDANCE OF $5.57 – $5.99; 23/04/2018 – DJ DTE Energy Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DTE); 01/05/2018 – DTE Electric among first energy companies in nation to sell green bonds; 25/04/2018 – DTE Energy Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $5.57-Adj EPS $5.99

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuwave Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 24 shares. Smith Moore & Company has 6,454 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. 8,144 are owned by Highlander Cap Llc. Mufg Americas Hldgs invested in 100,975 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Llc invested 0.29% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Cap Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1,531 shares. Atlas Browninc invested in 2,941 shares. Regions invested in 354,556 shares. Buckhead Capital Llc owns 2,089 shares. Diversified holds 0.04% or 6,096 shares. Gradient Investments Limited Company owns 64,142 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. The Florida-based St Johns Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.49% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Kwmg Lc, a Kansas-based fund reported 66 shares. Birch Hill Inv Advsr Llc holds 1.51% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 154,160 shares. 21,557 are owned by Capital City Fl.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $2.50 million activity. Bailey Robert J. sold 862 shares worth $104,916. Dumais Michael R also sold $1.15 million worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on Wednesday, January 30.

Curbstone Financial Management Corp, which manages about $227.87M and $367.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc. (T) (NYSE:T) by 17,578 shares to 45,162 shares, valued at $1.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intermediate Corp Bon (VCIT) by 30,670 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 134,472 shares, and cut its stake in Intl Business Machines (Ibm) (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold DTE shares while 127 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 125.35 million shares or 1.79% less from 127.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Ltd reported 13,294 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Massachusetts-based Fmr Limited Company has invested 0% in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Savant Limited Liability Company reported 1,824 shares stake. State Street has 9.38M shares. First Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 0.12% or 483,857 shares. Cls Investments Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Korea Inv Corporation reported 69,480 shares. Howe Rusling Inc has invested 0.03% in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). 2,541 are owned by Boston Advsr Ltd Co. 200 were reported by Highlander Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 2 shares. City Holding Com invested in 0.28% or 7,834 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd owns 46,863 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Williams Jones And Assoc Ltd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) for 3,000 shares. Aperio Gp Llc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE).

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $10.58 billion and $323.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) by 7,742 shares to 7,410 shares, valued at $425,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Plc Class A (NYSE:ACN) by 4,743 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,184 shares, and cut its stake in Yum China Holdings Inc.