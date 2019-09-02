United Technologies (Utx) (UTX) Stock Price Declined While Curbstone Financial Management Raised Stake; Klingenstein Fields & Co Maintains Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 61.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc bought 38,648 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 101,700 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.85 million, up from 63,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $48.07. About 8.13 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Additional Terms of Agreement Not Disclosed; 27/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO BMY.N : BMO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 23/04/2018 – EMA VALIDATES TYPE II VARIATION FOR MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA; 27/04/2018 – Advantagene Announces Clinical Trial Collaboration; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO BMY.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.70 TO $2.80; 03/05/2018 – BMY: EMA VALIDATED TYPE II VARIATION APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO; 08/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Planning Board Thu, 3/8/2018, 7:00 PM; 07/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action on Behalf of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Shareholders and a Lead; 12/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 10, 2018; 24/03/2018 – ImmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD II Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Societ

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in United Technologies (Utx) (UTX) by 24.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought 5,016 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 25,440 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.28 million, up from 20,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in United Technologies (Utx) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $130.24. About 2.33 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP SAYS EXPECT A FULL REVIEW OF THE UTC PORTFOLIO TO BE COMPLETED IN 2018; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S GITLIN: `EXCITED TO ENGAGE’ W/BOEING ON ‘797’; 02/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: UTC set to win EU approval for US$23b Rockwell Collins deal – sources – The Edge Markets; 26/03/2018 – Daniel Loeb’s Third Point eyeing stake in United Technologies; 15/05/2018 – EcoEnergy Insights Launches CORTIX™ – The Intelligent IoT Platform For Buildings; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S LEDUC: PRATT FIXING KNIFE-EDGE SEAL ISSUE IN GTF ENGINE; 20/04/2018 – TN Warn Notices: Goodrich Corporation d/b/a UTC Aerospace Systems – 2018/4/20; 19/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS PROVIDED CONSENT TO UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL UNDER ITS CONTRACTS; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.95 TO $7.15, EST. $7.07; 19/03/2018 – UTX: CEO FOCUSED ON EXECUTING CO.’S PRIORITIES FOR YRS TO COME

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Moore & reported 0.2% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Moreover, South Texas Money has 0.04% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Inv Advisors Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.24% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Moreno Evelyn V stated it has 52,384 shares. Marshall & Sullivan Inc Wa reported 29,781 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co Tn reported 110,455 shares or 2.05% of all its holdings. Private Asset stated it has 88,252 shares or 2.03% of all its holdings. Keybank National Association Oh reported 0.74% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Huntington Bancorp owns 201,951 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 29,270 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Welch & Forbes Ltd Liability Corporation reported 739,989 shares or 2.39% of all its holdings. Moreover, Private Advisor Grp Ltd Liability Company has 0.21% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Glenview Retail Bank Tru Dept invested 0.14% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Bollard Group Limited reported 20,495 shares. 7,761 are owned by Lmr Prtn Limited Liability Partnership.

Curbstone Financial Management Corp, which manages about $227.87M and $367.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P Us Preferred Stock (PFF) by 19,750 shares to 53,490 shares, valued at $1.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (Amzn) (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,786 shares, and cut its stake in Intl Business Machines (Ibm) (NYSE:IBM).

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc, which manages about $3.18 billion and $1.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK) by 229,621 shares to 232,612 shares, valued at $9.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 187,248 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,338 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 21,884 shares. Moreover, High Pointe Capital Limited Liability has 1.91% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 29,316 shares. 57,172 are held by Bragg Advsr. Kentucky Retirement System Insurance Fund stated it has 32,461 shares. Agf Invests Inc holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 1.29 million shares. Factory Mutual Insurance accumulated 575,177 shares. Loeb Partners Corporation holds 1,300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Company owns 120,985 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Asset One Limited has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Palladium Prns Lc reported 51,680 shares. Pinnacle Fincl Ptnrs has invested 0.16% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Twin Tree Ltd Partnership invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Ameritas Inv Prns holds 68,939 shares. Lourd Limited Com owns 13,114 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Blackhill Cap holds 3.49% or 426,145 shares in its portfolio.