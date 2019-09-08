United Technologies (Utx) (UTX) Shareholder Curbstone Financial Management Has Lifted Stake; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shareholder Patten Group Boosted Stake by $863,025 as Market Valuation Rose

Patten Group Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 70.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten Group Inc bought 7,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 18,757 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08 million, up from 10,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten Group Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $139.55. About 4.09M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 13/03/2018 – PRO Talks: Doug Creutz on his top media pick, Disney’s content plans and video games; 14/03/2018 – THE WALT DISNEY CO REORGANIZES BUSINESSES INTO FOUR SEGMENTS; 08/05/2018 – Disney results top forecasts as Iger expects to prevail in Fox deal; 05/04/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET WITH WARNER BROS., DISNEY, & MAGIC LEAP; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s says that Comcast’s firm offer for Sky will not impact ratings; 24/05/2018 – NETFLIX PASSES DISNEY IN MARKET VALUATION; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson’s estate sues ABC for copyright infringement; 11/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: Unicorp’s $1B Disney-area project just got bigger; 22/03/2018 – New York Post: Finally, a well-adjusted Disney child star; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS REMAIN CONFIDENT FOX ASSET DEAL WILL GO FORWARD – CNBC

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in United Technologies (Utx) (UTX) by 24.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought 5,016 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 25,440 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.28 million, up from 20,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in United Technologies (Utx) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $133.69. About 2.12 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 16/03/2018 – UTX CFO: PRICE INCREASES FROM TARIFFS LIKELY PASS TO CUSTOMERS; 04/05/2018 – United Tech Committed to Maintaining Constructive Dialogue With Shareowners Representing All Points of View; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC- CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 05/03/2018 EXCLUSIVE-Airbus sets services goal, targets productivity gains; 24/04/2018 – United Tech’s sales rise 10.3 percent; 21/03/2018 – United Tech’s Kidde Recall Due to Risk of Failure to Alert to Fire; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies to Invest More Than $15B in R&D, CapEx in U.S. Over Next Five Years; 26/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES, THIRD POINT GRANTED HSR EARLY TERMINATION; 17/04/2018 – Expanded Service For Qantas B717 Nacelles: UTC Aerospace Systems Signs 8-Year Nacelle MRO Contract Extension; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q EPS $1.62

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Bank & Trust Tru reported 6,880 shares. Bennicas And Assocs invested in 2.03% or 20,825 shares. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.55% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 548,653 shares. 37,970 were reported by Zeke Capital Advisors Lc. Laurion Cap Ltd Partnership reported 2.04M shares. Personal Cap Advisors Corp invested 0.53% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cypress Cap Limited Company (Wy) reported 190 shares. Old Dominion Mgmt holds 1.11% or 24,147 shares. Moreover, Alta Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 3.09% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Rhenman Ptnrs Asset Mgmt holds 0.05% or 3,483 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Corporation owns 808,758 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has invested 0.2% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Swiss Bancshares reported 6.07M shares stake. Vontobel Asset Management Inc has 2.05M shares for 1.88% of their portfolio. Arete Wealth Advsr Ltd Co has 0.48% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Patten Group Inc, which manages about $232.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 6,721 shares to 35,561 shares, valued at $2.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Curbstone Financial Management Corp, which manages about $227.87 million and $367.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc. (T) (NYSE:T) by 17,578 shares to 45,162 shares, valued at $1.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares S&P Us Preferred Stock (PFF) by 19,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,490 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intermediate Corp Bon (VCIT).

