United Technologies (Utx) (UTX) Holder Curbstone Financial Management Raised Its Holding; Private Management Group Has Boosted Its Dorian Lpg LTD (LPG) Holding by $383,964 as Stock Value Rose

Private Management Group Inc increased its stake in Dorian Lpg Ltd (LPG) by 11.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Management Group Inc bought 63,994 shares as the company’s stock rose 33.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 620,176 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.98M, up from 556,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Management Group Inc who had been investing in Dorian Lpg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $515.82M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.35. About 210,367 shares traded. Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) has risen 8.04% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.61% the S&P500. Some Historical LPG News: 29/05/2018 – Dorian LPG: BW LPG Offered Dorian Hldrs 2.05 Shrs of BW LPG for Each Shr of Dorian; 21/03/2018 – Dorian LPG Has Entered Into a $70M Sale and Bareboat Charter Arrangement for the Corvette; 29/05/2018 – Gas-Shipping Company BW LPG Makes Buyout Bid for Dorian LPG; 20/04/2018 – DJ DORIAN LPG LTD ORD REG S, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DORIAN); 21/03/2018 – Dorian LPG Ltd. Announces Third Japanese Financing; 29/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Chiefs Sign Third-Round LB Dorian O’Daniel; 29/05/2018 – BW LPG LTD – TOTAL EQUITY VALUE OF TRANSACTION IS APPROXIMATELY USD $441 MLN ON A NAV TO NAV BASIS; 06/03/2018 Dorian LPG Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Dorian LPG Ltd. Enters Into Memorandum Of Understanding With Hyundai Global Service Co., Ltd. To Cooperate On Vessel Upgrades; 04/05/2018 – DORIAN LPG – UPGRADING CO’S VLGCS’ MAIN ENGINES TO DUAL FUEL TECHNOLOGY USING LPG AS FUEL IN ANTICIPATION OF REGULATIONS TO REDUCE SULPHUR EMISSIONS

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in United Technologies (Utx) (UTX) by 24.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought 5,016 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,440 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.28M, up from 20,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in United Technologies (Utx) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $131.3. About 2.76 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – United Tech Board Will Conduct a Full Review of the UTC Portfolio; 12/03/2018 – WASHINGTON UTC STAFF AKS FOR COMMISSION TO EXTEND DEADLINES; 16/05/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems Enhances Aircraft Intelligence To Improve Fleet Operations And Passenger Experience; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP SAYS EXPECT A FULL REVIEW OF THE UTC PORTFOLIO TO BE COMPLETED IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-United Tech expects to meet rising Airbus production schedule; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Adds United Technologies, Exits Aetna: 13F; 04/04/2018 – Powered by Pratt & Whitney, Widerøe Celebrates Delivery of First Embraer E190-E2 Aircraft; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – RAISES SALES AND ADJUSTED EPS OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 22/05/2018 – SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES – TRANSACTION VALUES COLLECTION AT UTC AT APPROXIMATELY $165 MLN; 13/03/2018 – FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up

Curbstone Financial Management Corp, which manages about $227.87 million and $367.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate Corp Bon (VCIT) by 30,670 shares to 134,472 shares, valued at $11.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Trading Desk Inc (Ttd) by 2,870 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,380 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares S&P Us Preferred Stock (PFF).

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Deere, Dunkinâ€™, Fortinet, Occidental, Splunk, Spotify, UTC and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 24, 2019, also Metrowestdailynews.com with their article: “United Technologies Carrier buys Framinghams S2 Security – MetroWest Daily News” published on June 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “United Technologies’ Best Company After the Breakup Will Be… – Yahoo Finance” on June 22, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Hedge Fund Managers Are Wrong About the United Technologies-Raytheon Merger – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Breakfast: G20 Summit Takes Center Stage – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Mngmt Professionals invested in 7 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.14% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Ins reported 2.11% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Howard Cap owns 11,978 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Texas Yale Capital has 10,016 shares. Meridian Invest Counsel holds 7,192 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.26% or 4,794 shares in its portfolio. Chevy Chase Inc owns 694,983 shares. Hengehold Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 1,646 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Focused Wealth Mgmt invested in 600 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 18,937 are held by Hightower Tru Svcs Lta. Artisan Ptnrs Ltd Partnership, Wisconsin-based fund reported 2.47 million shares. Yhb Investment invested in 89,766 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Llc accumulated 384,985 shares. Soroban Cap Prtnrs Limited Partnership holds 13.72% or 5.88 million shares in its portfolio.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $2.50 million activity. The insider Amato Elizabeth B sold $1.25M. Bailey Robert J. sold $104,916 worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on Tuesday, February 5.