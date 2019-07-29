United Technologies (UTX) to pay $0.74 on Sep 10, 2019; Matrix Capital Management Company LP Has Increased Amazon Com (AMZN) Position

United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) is expected to pay $0.74 on Sep 10, 2019. (NYSE:UTX) shareholders before Aug 15, 2019 will receive the $0.74 dividend. United Technologies Corp’s current price of $135.63 translates into 0.54% yield. United Technologies Corp’s dividend has Aug 16, 2019 as record date. Jun 10, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $135.63. About 2.22 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 25/05/2018 – Thales eyes bolt-on M&A but not chasing scale of U.S. rivals; 24/04/2018 – UTX CFO: CO. REPATRIATED $3.8B OF OVERSEAS CASH IN 1Q; 19/03/2018 – UTX: CEO FOCUSED ON EXECUTING CO.’S PRIORITIES FOR YRS TO COME; 23/05/2018 – United Tech’s Pratt & Whitney to Invest Up to $100M in West Palm Beach Facility; 21/05/2018 – United Technologies Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – P&W to deliver spare A320neo engines soon to India’s lndiGo; 14/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ALSO PRICED OFFERING OF EUR 750 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2020; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates United Technologies’ Proposed Sr. Unsecured Notes; 05/04/2018 – JetBlue Selects Pratt & Whitney Geared Turbofan™ Engines to Power 45 Additional Airbus A320neo Family Aircraft; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES INCREASE IN PRATT INVENTORY TURNS

Matrix Capital Management Company Lp increased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 26.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp acquired 19,000 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock rose 14.09%. The Matrix Capital Management Company Lp holds 90,000 shares with $160.27M value, up from 71,000 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $959.87 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93 million shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – AMAZON’S AWS: AMAZON TRANSCRIBE,AMAZON TRANSLATE NOW AVAILABLE; 25/04/2018 – Zadara Announces GDPR Compliant Storage-as-a-Service Solution; 03/05/2018 – Peeing in trash cans, constant surveillance, and asthma attacks on the job: Amazon workers tell us their warehouse horror stories; 16/05/2018 – Amazon has visited all 20 finalists for its new headquarters, report says; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW RECOMMENDS EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O , CVS HEALTH CVS.N AND MCKESSON CORP MCK.N; 04/04/2018 – Rep. McEachin: Congressman Donald McEachin Visits Amazon Facility in Virginia; 10/04/2018 – Amazon Expands Grocery Delivery from Whole Foods Market to Los Angeles; 17/04/2018 – Robots will replace humans in retail, says China’s JD.com; 27/03/2018 – Satellites Reveal Ancient Civilization Beneath the Amazon Rainforest; 21/03/2018 – EU reveals a new digital tax plan that could hit the likes of Google, Amazon and Facebook

United Technologies Corporation provides technology services and products to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $117.04 billion. The Company’s Otis segment designs, makes, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services. It has a 22.1 P/E ratio. The company's UTC Climate, Controls & Security segment provides heating, ventilating, air conditioning, refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation products, solutions, and services for residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation applications.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold United Technologies Corporation shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Fl Management accumulated 10,116 shares. Kanawha Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 2.25% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Badgley Phelps And Bell reported 1,566 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Manchester Capital invested 0.11% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Becker accumulated 10,678 shares. 8,762 are owned by Quantum. Cypress Management (Wy) invested 1.31% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Valicenti Advisory Services reported 20,916 shares. Taconic Cap Advisors Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 65,000 shares. Acropolis Limited Company holds 0.1% or 4,723 shares. Burke Herbert Savings Bank Tru invested in 5,846 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Llc reported 2,524 shares. 2,628 are owned by Cahill Financial Advsrs Inc. Umb Financial Bank N A Mo stated it has 65,297 shares. Cleararc Capital has invested 0.3% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Among 4 analysts covering United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. United Technologies had 10 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, February 22 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co given on Monday, June 24. The company was maintained on Monday, May 20 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 24.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.35 million activity. 9,620 shares valued at $1.15 million were sold by Dumais Michael R on Wednesday, January 30. Shares for $1.25M were sold by Amato Elizabeth B on Thursday, February 14. Another trade for 862 shares valued at $104,916 was made by Bailey Robert J. on Tuesday, February 5.

