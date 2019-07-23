United Technologies (UTX) to pay $0.74 on Sep 10, 2019; Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Has 0.66 Sentiment

Integrated Device Technology Inc (IDTI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.18, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 97 hedge funds increased or opened new holdings, while 148 cut down and sold stakes in Integrated Device Technology Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 101.62 million shares, down from 111.18 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Integrated Device Technology Inc in top ten holdings increased from 13 to 18 for an increase of 5. Sold All: 56 Reduced: 92 Increased: 55 New Position: 42.

United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) is expected to pay $0.74 on Sep 10, 2019. (NYSE:UTX) shareholders before Aug 15, 2019 will receive the $0.74 dividend. United Technologies Corp’s current price of $132.95 translates into 0.55% yield. United Technologies Corp’s dividend has Aug 16, 2019 as record date. Jun 10, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $132.95. About 2.85M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 19/03/2018 – United Tech CEO plans exit after Rockwell integration – Bloomberg; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Wins EU Nod for $23 Billion Rockwell Deal; 21/05/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems Unveils Lightweight, Laser-Compliant Optical Payload For Unmanned Aerial Systems; 26/03/2018 – Loeb’s Third Point Eyes United Technologies Alongside Ackman; 17/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SIGNS 8-YEAR NACELLE MRO CONTRACT EXTENSION; 08/03/2018 – United Technologies Doesn’t Need to Lose Weight — Heard on the Street; 17/05/2018 – IT — NASDAQ EXPANDS PTP SERVICES IN EUROPE, ADDS UTC TRACEABILITY REPORTING AND PTP SERVICES IN LONDON; 04/05/2018 – EC Commission Approves Acquisition of Rockwell Collins by UTC, Subject to Conditions; 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: PORTFOLIO REVIEW TO BEGIN AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL CLOSE; 10/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP INC – GRAND PRAIRIE, TX BASED PRODUCT SUPPORT BUSINESS EXTENDED AGREEMENT WITH PRATT & WHITNEY FOR ENGINE LINE REPLACEABLE UNIT REPAIRS

Integrated Device Technology, Inc. designs, develops, makes, and markets a range of semiconductor solutions for the communications, computing, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-things end-markets. The company has market cap of $. It operates in two divisions, Communications; and Computing, Consumer, and Industrial. It currently has negative earnings. The Communications segment offers clocks and timing solutions; flow-control management devices comprising Serial RapidIO switching solutions; multi-port products; telecommunications products; static random access memory products; first in and first out memories; digital logic products; radio frequency products; and frequency control solutions.

Tig Advisors Llc holds 8.81% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. for 2.04 million shares. Halcyon Management Partners Lp owns 1.02 million shares or 7.84% of their US portfolio. Moreover, S. Muoio & Co. Llc has 7.65% invested in the company for 170,500 shares. The New York-based Havens Advisors Llc has invested 7.35% in the stock. Kellner Capital Llc, a New York-based fund reported 213,400 shares.

It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 23, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical IDTI News: 09/03/2018 – HMD Global Unveils the Nokia 8 Sirocco Premium Smartphone Featuring IDT’s Leading-edge Wireless Charging Technology; 04/04/2018 – Xiaomi Selects IDT® Wireless Charging Chipset for Ml MIX 2S Smartphone and Wireless Charging Pad; 21/04/2018 – DJ Integrated Device Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDTI); 27/03/2018 – S&P Affirms ‘BB-‘ Corporate Credit Rating on IDT; 04/04/2018 – Xiaomi Selects IDT® Wireless Charging Chipset for MI MIX 2S Smartphone and Wireless Charging Pad; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Norwegian Cruise Line, Integrated Device Technology, Align Technology, Lou; 09/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at Conference May 30; 30/04/2018 – Integrated Device Tech 4Q Adj EPS 46c; 30/04/2018 – Integrated Device Tech 4Q EPS 15c; 27/03/2018 – S&P REVISES INTEGRATED DEVICE TECHNOLOGY, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $2.50 million activity. Amato Elizabeth B had sold 10,089 shares worth $1.25M on Thursday, February 14. 862 shares valued at $104,916 were sold by Bailey Robert J. on Tuesday, February 5. Dumais Michael R sold $1.15 million worth of stock or 9,620 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold United Technologies Corporation shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 110,874 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Monarch Capital Mngmt reported 1.83% stake. Lourd Cap Ltd reported 3,564 shares stake. Mercer Capital Advisers reported 1,480 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Asset One Ltd, a Japan-based fund reported 415,383 shares. Lau Ltd Liability Company has 1.16% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 17,535 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement accumulated 2.22M shares or 0.35% of the stock. Kidder Stephen W stated it has 54,314 shares. Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd Com invested 0.13% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Bessemer Group has 0.01% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 15,496 shares. Roosevelt Inv Grp Incorporated Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 3,053 shares. Sarasin Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 2.03% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Livingston Gru Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Capital Management) accumulated 8,245 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Fisher Asset Management Limited Co reported 4.34M shares. Boys Arnold & Com has invested 1.73% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

United Technologies Corporation provides technology services and products to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $114.72 billion. The Company’s Otis segment designs, makes, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services. It has a 20.65 P/E ratio. The company's UTC Climate, Controls & Security segment provides heating, ventilating, air conditioning, refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation products, solutions, and services for residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation applications.

Among 4 analysts covering United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. United Technologies had 9 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of UTX in report on Monday, May 20 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, April 24. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, June 24 by Cowen & Co. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, February 22 report.