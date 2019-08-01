United Technologies (UTX) to pay $0.74 on Sep 10, 2019; Clearline Capital LP Lifted Caesars Entmt (CZR) Stake By $3.41 Million

United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) is expected to pay $0.74 on Sep 10, 2019. (NYSE:UTX) shareholders before Aug 15, 2019 will receive the $0.74 dividend. United Technologies Corp’s current price of $133.60 translates into 0.55% yield. United Technologies Corp’s dividend has Aug 16, 2019 as record date. Jun 10, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $133.6. About 3.17 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 19/03/2018 – Boeing Drops Opposition to Merger of United Technologies, Rockwell; 22/05/2018 – SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES – TRANSACTION VALUES COLLECTION AT UTC AT APPROXIMATELY $165 MLN; 12/03/2018 – Space Weather: G1 Watch for 14 and 15 March, 2018 UTC Days; 15/05/2018 – Ackman Makes Pitch to Break United Technologies Into Three Parts; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S MARKS:OTIS GAINING CHINA ELEVATOR EQUIPMENT MARKET SHARE; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions-CEO; 23/05/2018 – PRATT & WHITNEY – ANNOUNCED INVESTMENT OF UP TO $100 MLN IN EXISTING WEST PALM BEACH FACILITY; 07/03/2018 – General Motors and Boeing declined 1.3 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively. United Technologies and Ford Motor slipped 1.1 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS CONTINUE TO SEE A CLOSE OF ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL BY MID-YEAR; SAYS WORKING CLOSELY WITH REGULATORS TO COMPLETE REMAINING REVIEWS – CONF CALL; 21/03/2018 – United Tech’s Kidde Recall Due to Risk of Failure to Alert to Fire

Clearline Capital Lp increased Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) stake by 188.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clearline Capital Lp acquired 426,185 shares as Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR)’s stock rose 30.11%. The Clearline Capital Lp holds 652,648 shares with $5.67 million value, up from 226,463 last quarter. Caesars Entmt Corp now has $7.98 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.07% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $11.84. About 15.57M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment To Sell Real Estate Assets To Vici Properties — MarketWatch; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corp. to run its first non-gaming resorts in Dubai; 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Loans Reduced by 50 Basis Points; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 1Q ADJ. EBITDAR $518M; 21/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR), Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT), And Others; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: Announces New $500M Shr Repurchase Authorization; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Development of Caesars Palace Luxury Resort in Puerto Los Cabos, Baja, Mexico; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Will Manage, Not Own, Resort as Part of New Growth Strategy; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – TO PROVIDE BRAND LICENSING, CONSULTING SERVICES FOR CASINO, TO BE NAMED HARRAH’S NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CASINO; 25/04/2018 – CAESARS REPORTS DEVELOPMENT OF CAESARS PALACE LUXURY RESORT

Among 7 analysts covering Caesars (NASDAQ:CZR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Caesars had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura downgraded Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) rating on Tuesday, June 25. Nomura has “Neutral” rating and $1200 target. On Tuesday, June 25 the stock rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal-Weight”. The stock of Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, February 22. SunTrust downgraded Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) rating on Tuesday, June 25. SunTrust has “Hold” rating and $12.75 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, March 20. Morgan Stanley maintained Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 1 by UBS. The company was maintained on Friday, February 22 by Oppenheimer.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Trust Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 637,174 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 758,945 were reported by Retirement Of Alabama. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 61,455 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement stated it has 0.07% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Silver Point Cap Limited Partnership has invested 19.84% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Clearline Cap LP has invested 2.97% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt reported 3,524 shares. Hodges Cap Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Susquehanna Int Llp owns 1.60 million shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership owns 4.03 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Glenmede Tru Comm Na has 0% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 167 shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Prudential Public Limited Company accumulated 27,499 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Royal Natl Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Credit Suisse Ag owns 2.01M shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold United Technologies Corporation shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sns Financial Gru Ltd Liability Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 1,788 shares. Appleton Partners Ma has 0.4% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Rothschild Inv Corporation Il reported 7,765 shares. Waddell & Reed Fin reported 729,370 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. 6,096 were accumulated by Diversified Tru Company. Valicenti Advisory Svcs has invested 1.29% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Moreover, Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va has 0.48% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 12,416 shares. Armstrong Shaw Assocs Incorporated Ct holds 2,138 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian State Bank has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Greenleaf Trust invested 0.01% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Wealth Architects Lc has invested 0.07% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Moreover, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Lc has 0.02% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Pineno Levin & Ford Asset stated it has 4,794 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Newman Dignan And Sheerar Incorporated holds 0.42% or 8,109 shares in its portfolio. Wheatland Advisors holds 1.42% or 14,425 shares in its portfolio.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.35 million activity. Shares for $1.15 million were sold by Dumais Michael R on Wednesday, January 30. Bailey Robert J. had sold 862 shares worth $104,916 on Tuesday, February 5. Another trade for 10,089 shares valued at $1.25 million was sold by Amato Elizabeth B.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology services and products to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $115.27 billion. The Company’s Otis segment designs, makes, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services. It has a 21.77 P/E ratio. The company's UTC Climate, Controls & Security segment provides heating, ventilating, air conditioning, refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation products, solutions, and services for residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation applications.