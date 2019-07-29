United Technologies (UTX) Stock Value Rose While Wade G W & Lifted Position; As Coca Cola Co (KO) Share Value Declined, Smart Portfolios Has Boosted Stake by $529,736

Wade G W & Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 2.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wade G W & Inc bought 2,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 105,603 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.61M, up from 102,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wade G W & Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $135.64. About 1.37 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 07/05/2018 – NORESCO Implementing $97 Million Energy Savings Performance Contract for U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S GITLIN: `EXCITED TO ENGAGE’ W/BOEING ON ‘797’; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Still Sees 2018 Organic Sales Growth 4%-6%; 18/04/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks Lawmakers to Require FCC, FERC Meetings; 06/03/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks for NTIA Support on Spectrum for Utilities; 09/05/2018 – Fit For A King: UTC Aerospace Systems Providing Key Power Transmission Components For America’s Most Powerful Helicopter, The S; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 View To Sales $63B-$64.5B; 30/04/2018 – UTC Board of Directors Announces Quarterly Dividend; 12/03/2018 – WASHINGTON UTC STAFF AKS FOR COMMISSION TO EXTEND DEADLINES; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO: TALKING WITH INVESTORS ABOUT VALUE OF POSSIBLE BREAKUP

Smart Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 1377.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smart Portfolios Llc bought 11,516 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,352 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $579,000, up from 836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smart Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $53.98. About 7.33 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SEES FY CAPEX $1.9B; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: EXPECT FULL YEAR EPS TO BE DRIVEN BY 2H; 29/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co.: @TheRealKYL3 Coca-Cola Georgia Peach combines the classic Coca-Cola taste with flavor sourced from peaches; 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace; 16/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AGM APPROVES 0.787 LIRA/SHR GROSS CASH DIV; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.10, REV VIEW $31.57 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – Coca-Cola, U.S. State Dept to use blockchain to combat forced labor; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: FACE SIGNIFICANT FREIGHT HEADWINDS IN N. AMERICA; 26/04/2018 – Board of Directors of The Coca-Cola Company Declares Quarterly Dividend; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Sees Trading in Line With Views

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.06 million activity.

Smart Portfolios Llc, which manages about $139.37M and $118.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 6,561 shares to 122 shares, valued at $22,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 46,130 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 258,445 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (QUAL).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $1.35 million activity. Bailey Robert J. sold $104,916 worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on Tuesday, February 5. Amato Elizabeth B had sold 10,089 shares worth $1.25 million.