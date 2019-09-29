United Technologies (UTX) Stock Value Declined While Owl Creek Asset Management LP Has Cut by $10.83 Million Its Holding; John Bean Technologies Co (JBT) Shareholder Oak Ridge Investments Increased Holding

Oak Ridge Investments Llc increased its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp Co (JBT) by 347.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Ridge Investments Llc bought 85,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.78% . The institutional investor held 110,734 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.41 million, up from 24,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Ridge Investments Llc who had been investing in John Bean Technologies Corp Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $100.79. About 193,786 shares traded or 6.44% up from the average. John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) has risen 8.17% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.17% the S&P500. Some Historical JBT News: 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1-Adj EPS $1.07; 01/05/2018 – JBT Corp Begins Restructuring Program of About $50M; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.95-Adj EPS $4.15; 07/05/2018 – JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – JBT Corp Sees 2Q Revenue Up 22%-24%; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees 2Q Cont Ops EPS 80c-EPS 87c; 24/04/2018 – JBT Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp sold 83,306 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 83,306 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.84M, down from 166,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $136.39. About 1.91 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS PRIORITIES FOR CASH REMAIN ORGANIC INVESTMENT, RETURN TO SHAREHOLDERS FOLLOWED BY M&A; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 Outlook; 04/05/2018 – Rockwell Collins/UTC glides towards US conditional approval; 19/03/2018 – United Tech CEO plans exit after Rockwell integration – Bloomberg; 04/05/2018 – Hedge fund Third Point pushes United Tech to break up; 23/05/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Announces Significant Investment in West Palm Beach Facility; 04/05/2018 – Loeb Sees $20 Billion to Be Gained in United Technologies Split; 08/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG SAYS MAKING PROGRESS IN EMBRAER EMBR3.SA NEGOTIATIONS, STILL WORK TO DO; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $6.85-$7.10, EST. $7.25; 04/05/2018 – Rockwell Collins/UTC glides towards US conditional approval, sources say [19:13 BST04 May 2018] [Proprietary] []

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73B for 16.96 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Notis owns 37,351 shares for 2.3% of their portfolio. 21,565 were reported by City Tru Fl. Pure Financial Advsr holds 3,767 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Windward Cap Management Company Ca holds 2.67% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 164,517 shares. Oakbrook Invests Ltd holds 0.2% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 25,561 shares. Bp Public Limited Company holds 82,000 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Highlander Mngmt owns 8,144 shares. Natixis has 617,097 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Iberiabank holds 34,962 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 1.57% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Leisure holds 0.56% or 4,903 shares in its portfolio. Rampart Investment Mgmt Co Limited Liability Corporation owns 17,912 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Massmutual Fsb Adv invested 0.35% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Citadel Advisors Limited Co owns 5.25M shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Osher Van De Voorde Investment Management holds 3.72% or 69,214 shares in its portfolio.

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp, which manages about $6.06 billion and $3.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fox Corp by 829,100 shares to 1.50 million shares, valued at $54.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 3.54M shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.84M shares, and has risen its stake in Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC).

