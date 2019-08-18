United Technologies (UTX) Stock Value Declined While Benedict Financial Advisors Trimmed by $316,928 Its Position; Bogle Investment Management LP Increased Position in Liberty Tripadvisor Cl A (LTRPA)

Bogle Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Inc Cl A (LTRPA) by 128.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bogle Investment Management Lp bought 118,442 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.90% . The institutional investor held 210,316 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.98M, up from 91,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bogle Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Liberty Tripadvisor Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $707.34M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.38. About 285,497 shares traded. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) has declined 30.84% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.84% the S&P500. Some Historical LTRPA News: 15/05/2018 – Indaba Capital Management Buys 2.8% of Liberty TripAdvisor; 06/04/2018 Liberty TripAdvisor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Liberty TripAdvisor; 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY TRIPADVISOR 1Q NET REV. $378M; 25/05/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Invest Business Trust Buys Into Liberty TripAdvisor; 10/04/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings to Conduct Quarterly Q&A Conference Call; 23/04/2018 – DJ Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc TE, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LTRPB); 21/04/2018 – DJ Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc Cl, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LTRPA); 08/05/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Presenting at Conference May 14

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 11.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,476 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 19,968 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57M, down from 22,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $125.05. About 2.42 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 09/05/2018 – Otis Launches Gen2 MRL for High-Rise Market; 31/05/2018 – Bryant Heating & Cooling Systems and USO of Indiana Honor Local Military at Third Annual Event at Indianapolis Motor Speedway; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – QTRLY OTIS NEW EQUIPMENT ORDERS WERE DOWN 4 PERCENT ORGANICALLY VERSUS PRIOR YEAR; 15/05/2018 – EcoEnergy Insights Launches CORTIX™ – The Intelligent IoT Platform For Buildings; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates United Technologies’ Proposed Sr. Unsecured Notes; 04/04/2018 – Powered by Pratt & Whitney, Widerøe Celebrates Delivery of First Embraer E190-E2 Aircraft; 13/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 04/05/2018 – Loeb and United Technologies spar over break-up; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING CONFIRMS UNITED TECHNOLOGIES STAKE IN 1Q 13F

Bogle Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.60B and $1.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yrc Worldwide Inc Com (NASDAQ:YRCW) by 137,513 shares to 74,982 shares, valued at $502,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quantenna Communicatio Com by 70,324 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,059 shares, and cut its stake in Kar Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR).

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $175.27M and $230.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 12,057 shares to 97,108 shares, valued at $3.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Bulletshares 2019 Corp Bond Etf by 22,674 shares in the quarter, for a total of 161,990 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 15.55 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.