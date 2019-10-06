United Technologies (UTX) Stock Value Declined While Bath Savings Trust Co Has Cut Position by $418,990; Fil LTD Increased Holding in Clean Harbors (CLH)

Bath Savings Trust Co decreased its stake in United Technologies Corporation (UTX) by 5.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bath Savings Trust Co sold 3,223 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 52,536 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.84M, down from 55,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co who had been investing in United Technologies Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $133.21. About 1.82M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: About $6B of Investment Will Go CapEx Initiatives; 13/03/2018 – FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC- CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.07, REV VIEW $63.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS FORECAST; 11/05/2018 – United Technologies Presenting at Conference May 22; 16/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO: A tit-for-tat tariff battle would be a problem for customers like Boeing; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – UTC set to win EU approval for $23 bln Rockwell Collins deal; 07/05/2018 – Otis Introduces the Link™ Escalator; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Pratt to ship spare engines for grounded lndiGo jets – Bloomberg

Fil Ltd increased its stake in Clean Harbors Inc (CLH) by 357.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fil Ltd bought 53,227 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 68,127 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.84M, up from 14,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fil Ltd who had been investing in Clean Harbors Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $74.16. About 267,687 shares traded. Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) has risen 38.97% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CLH News: 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors Sees FY18 Net $12M-Net $51M; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Position in Clean Harbors; 02/05/2018 – CLEAN HARBORS REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJ. EBITDA GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $88.3M; 02/05/2018 – CLEAN HARBORS 1Q REV. $749.8M, EST. $726.6M; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Loss/Shr 22c; 03/04/2018 – LAUNCH: CLEAN HARBORS $397M 1L TL FOR REPRICE; CALL APRIL 5; 21/05/2018 – Clean Harbors Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 12c; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Rev $749.8M

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 16.57 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. North Star Asset Mngmt holds 0.11% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 10,461 shares. Owl Creek Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 83,306 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mngmt Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Stone Run Capital invested in 6,750 shares. Kcm Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested 0.16% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Pathstone Family Office has 1,700 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Brinker reported 0.26% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Davis R M reported 275,828 shares or 1.28% of all its holdings. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio accumulated 481,616 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Alta Cap accumulated 221,985 shares. Adirondack Trust Com stated it has 1.84% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 3,633 were reported by Weybosset Mgmt Lc. Soroban Cap Ptnrs Ltd Partnership has 10.42% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Schroder Inv Mgmt Grp Inc owns 457,993 shares. 2.12M are owned by Price T Rowe Associate Md.

Bath Savings Trust Co, which manages about $503.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 8,030 shares to 405,849 shares, valued at $21.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 4,745 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,574 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold CLH shares while 85 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 49.15 million shares or 1.57% less from 49.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Company owns 26,994 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt owns 12,295 shares. United Capital Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 3,579 shares or 0% of the stock. Utah Retirement holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) for 9,770 shares. Yorktown And Research stated it has 8,450 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 0.02% in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) or 17,000 shares. Bb&T Corporation invested in 0.05% or 38,983 shares. Massachusetts-based Wellington Mngmt Group Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.09% in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Commonwealth National Bank Of Australia accumulated 7,100 shares. Susquehanna Intll Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 6,904 shares or 0% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 30,323 shares. 100 were reported by American Rech & Management. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Macquarie Ltd reported 80,225 shares stake.

Fil Ltd, which manages about $66.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 1.42M shares to 28.58M shares, valued at $1.67 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2,679 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 387,697 shares, and cut its stake in Science Applicatns Intl Cp N (NYSE:SAIC).