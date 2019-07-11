United Technologies (UTX) Stock Rose While Maple Capital Management Decreased Its Holding by $3.24 Million; As Williams Cos Del (WMB) Market Valuation Rose, Trust Asset Management Lifted Stake

Maple Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 86.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc sold 25,344 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,875 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $499,000, down from 29,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $130.45. About 2.27 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 19/03/2018 – UTX: CEO FOCUSED ON EXECUTING CO.’S PRIORITIES FOR YRS TO COME; 11/05/2018 – RadioResource: Southern Co.’s Bryant Elected Chairman of UTC; 24/04/2018 – UTX CFO: CO. REPATRIATED $3.8B OF OVERSEAS CASH IN 1Q; 04/05/2018 – United Tech Disagrees With Several of the Assertions Contained in the Third Point Letter; 19/03/2018 – Boeing Drops Opposition to Merger of United Technologies, Rockwell; 24/04/2018 – United Tech results beat as booming air travel spurs demand; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Segment Operating Margin 13.1%; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP SAYS EXPECT A FULL REVIEW OF THE UTC PORTFOLIO TO BE COMPLETED IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – Otis Finalizes Contract for Major Willis Tower Modernization Project; 17/05/2018 – IT — NASDAQ EXPANDS PTP SERVICES IN EUROPE, ADDS UTC TRACEABILITY REPORTING AND PTP SERVICES IN LONDON

Trust Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 123.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Asset Management Llc bought 767,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.39 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.83M, up from 619,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $28.82. About 4.89M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has risen 1.69% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 27/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC WMB.N : BERNSTEIN CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 15/03/2018 – U.S. takes more time to decide on New York denial for Constitution natgas pipe; 17/05/2018 – Williams Announces Agreement To Acquire All Public Equity Of Williams Partners L.P; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMMENTS IN SLIDE PRESENTATION; 17/05/2018 – WMB CEO: GAS-FIRED POWER PLANTS ARE NEEDED WITH MORE RENEWABLES; 17/05/2018 – Williams Says Deal Immediately Accretive to Cash Available for Dividends for It; 23/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.614 PER UNIT FOR ITS COMMON UNITHOLDERS; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Prices Private Debt Issuance; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COS. MAY BE RAISED TO INVESTMENT GRADE BY FITCH; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS, WILLIAMS DEAL INCL UP TO $410M

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Dividend Stocks That Are Perfect for Retirement – The Motley Fool” published on June 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Energy Investing Showdown: Midstream/MLPs Vs. Majors Vs. Broader Energy – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Williams Releases 2018 Sustainability Report – Business Wire” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 26, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $273,275 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nbw Capital Limited Liability Com holds 284,345 shares or 2.24% of its portfolio. 133.00 million were accumulated by Blackrock. Panagora Asset Management owns 56,164 shares. Key Group (Cayman) Limited holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 24,250 shares. Andra Ap invested in 0.04% or 48,200 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Holdings has 0.13% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 4.75 million shares. Canyon Cap Advsr Ltd Co has invested 3.44% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc holds 28,020 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Everence Capital Mgmt Inc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 25,781 shares. Barnett & has 10,527 shares. Norinchukin Commercial Bank The holds 0.08% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 229,841 shares. 10.77 million were accumulated by Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd Llc. Conning, a Connecticut-based fund reported 228,274 shares. Adirondack Trust Com holds 2,331 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Co (Trc) holds 0.08% or 43,142 shares.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.03 EPS, up 3.05% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.97 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 16.07 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.91 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.28% EPS growth.

Maple Capital Management Inc, which manages about $544.25M and $425.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 370 shares to 5,847 shares, valued at $10.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 13,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,638 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $2.50 million activity. The insider Dumais Michael R sold $1.15M. Amato Elizabeth B also sold $1.25 million worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on Thursday, February 14.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “B-2 Bomber ejection seat upgrade: Collins Aerospace ACES seat kits on track for delivery this summer – PRNewswire” on June 18, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Here are the biggest Mass. M&A tech deals that have closed in 2019 – Boston Business Journal” published on June 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “United Technologies’ Best Company After the Breakup Will Be… – Yahoo Finance” on June 22, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Valuewalk.com and their article: “Third Point Joins Pershing In Opposing UTCâ€™s Merger With Raytheon – ValueWalk” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours: Activist Doesn’t Want Raytheon and United Technologies to Merge; Mattel Says “No”! – Motley Fool” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Svcs Lta has invested 0.31% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Family Cap holds 39,686 shares. 326 were accumulated by Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co. Andra Ap invested in 44,700 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Management accumulated 1,976 shares. Raymond James Tru Na reported 77,346 shares. Viking Global Limited Partnership owns 7.09 million shares. Wealthquest invested in 0.08% or 1,580 shares. Griffin Asset Incorporated reported 9,238 shares. Tower Bridge accumulated 83,460 shares. Assetmark Incorporated reported 3,213 shares. 86,094 were accumulated by Philadelphia Trust. Stillwater Capital Advsrs Ltd stated it has 2.9% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Jane Street Gru Lc has invested 0.01% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Sandy Spring National Bank owns 81,691 shares.