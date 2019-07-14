United Technologies (UTX) Stock Rose While Haverford Financial Services Has Decreased Position by $304,512; Gentex (GNTX) Market Value Rose While Lvz Advisors Decreased Holding

Lvz Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 89.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvz Advisors Inc sold 10,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,130 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $234,000, down from 11,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvz Advisors Inc who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $23.88. About 1.16M shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has declined 4.66% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 21/03/2018 – Gentex at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 08/05/2018 – Gentex at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – Gentex : Dividend Increase of 10% from $.40 Per Share to $.44 Per Share Annually; 20/04/2018 – Gentex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX 10% BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018, 2019 REV; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP GNTX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Gentex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – LIGHT VEHICLE PRODUCTION FOR THE REMAINDER OF 2018 IS CURRENTLY FORECASTED TO IMPROVE, ESPECIALLY IN SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY INCLUDES DEBT REPAYMENT OF $78 MLN DURING FIRST THREE QTRS OF 2018

Haverford Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 3.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Financial Services Inc sold 2,379 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,099 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.04 million, down from 72,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $133.72. About 3.04 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 12/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Columbus Facility Named Large Manufacturer of the Year by Georgia Department of Economic Development; 12/03/2018 – WASHINGTON UTC STAFF, AVISTA/HYDRO ONE IN SETTLEMENT TALKS; 26/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES, THIRD POINT GRANTED HSR EARLY TERMINATION; 17/05/2018 – IT — NASDAQ EXPANDS PTP SERVICES IN EUROPE, ADDS UTC TRACEABILITY REPORTING AND PTP SERVICES IN LONDON; 19/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – “HAYES INTENDS TO CONTINUE TO REMAIN FOCUSED ON EXECUTING UTC’S PRIORITIES FOR YEARS TO COME”; 04/05/2018 – European Commission Approves UTC Takeover of Rockwell With Conditions; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies to Invest More Than $15B in R&D, CapEx in U.S. Over Next Five Years; 22/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own Collection at UTC in La Jolla, Calif; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES TO MAKE $15B INVESTMENT IN U.S. NEXT 5 YRS; 31/05/2018 – Bryant Heating & Cooling Systems and USO of Indiana Honor Local Military at Third Annual Event at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Lvz Advisors Inc, which manages about $299.93M and $421.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchng Traded Fd Vi by 288,540 shares to 699,952 shares, valued at $35.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 267,110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 474,511 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (RSCO).

Analysts await Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $0.40 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.4 per share. GNTX’s profit will be $102.23M for 14.93 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Gentex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Gentex Recognized by General Motors as a 2018 Supplier of the Year Winner – GlobeNewswire” on May 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 6/18/2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “GNTX Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average – Nasdaq” on April 12, 2019. More interesting news about Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 S&P 500 Stocks to Buy With Little Debt and Lots of Profits – Investorplace.com” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Fund Think About Gentex Corporation (GNTX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold GNTX shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 196.53 million shares or 4.03% less from 204.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw And Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 114,949 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 14,086 shares. Cap Fund has 0.03% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 4,512 shares. West Coast Financial Limited Liability Co has invested 1.08% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Bowling Portfolio Limited Co invested in 72,406 shares. 477,800 were accumulated by Swiss Bank. Bell Natl Bank owns 18,716 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Reinhart Prtnrs reported 175,879 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 214,980 shares. Moreover, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.06% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 143,600 shares. Provident Invest Mgmt reported 4.56% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.13% or 35,777 shares. Moreover, Petrus Trust Lta has 0.04% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 10,143 shares. Buckhead invested in 0.87% or 135,778 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $475,699 activity. Boehm Neil also bought $314 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) shares. $2,510 worth of stock was bought by Chiodo Matthew on Friday, June 28. 24,000 shares valued at $513,506 were sold by Wallace James H on Thursday, January 31. Ryan Scott P also bought $12,499 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) shares. 711 shares were bought by Downing Steven R, worth $12,499.

Haverford Financial Services Inc, which manages about $285.37 million and $278.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 26,897 shares to 176,698 shares, valued at $9.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in U S Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 16,502 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,980 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.03 EPS, up 3.05% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.97 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.75B for 16.47 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.91 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.28% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $2.50 million activity. Another trade for 9,620 shares valued at $1.15 million was sold by Dumais Michael R. 10,089 shares valued at $1.25M were sold by Amato Elizabeth B on Thursday, February 14.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Plancorp Ltd Liability stated it has 0.14% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Smith Salley & Associates reported 2% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Qs Ltd Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 13,249 shares. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0.24% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Meridian Mngmt Co has invested 0.77% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Moreover, Oakworth Capital has 0.09% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Ftb Advsrs reported 15,018 shares. Wealthcare Ltd invested in 165 shares or 0% of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 1,976 shares. Accredited Investors Inc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Prospector Prtnrs Ltd Company has invested 0.96% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). M Kraus owns 56,204 shares or 4.23% of their US portfolio. Regions Fincl Corp accumulated 354,556 shares. Campbell & Investment Adviser Lc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 1,870 shares. Garland Incorporated holds 3.55% or 39,760 shares in its portfolio.