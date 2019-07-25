United Technologies (UTX) Stock Rose While Beaumont Financial Partners Lifted Holding; Glacier Bancorp New (GBCI) Holder Forest Hill Capital Cut Holding by $587,880

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 20.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc bought 7,803 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,971 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93M, up from 38,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $136.27. About 3.08M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 07/05/2018 – Otis Introduces the Link™ Escalator; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Wins EU Nod for $23 Billion Rockwell Deal; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES MORE RESTRUCTURING AT COMPANY THIS YR TO CUT COSTS; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Half of Hiring Will Be Professional, Managerial Positions; 04/05/2018 – EC Commission Approves Acquisition of Rockwell Collins by UTC, Subject to Conditions; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: UTC set to win EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO STILL SEES ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL CLOSE MID-2018; 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO: $50M ONE-TIME PRATT COSTS IN 1Q RELATED TO SEAL ISSUE; 22/05/2018 – UTX: INTERESTED IN POTENTIAL SOLE-SOURCE ENGINE FOR BOEING NMA; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 Forecast as Aerospace Expands

Forest Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in Glacier Bancorp Inc New (GBCI) by 14.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forest Hill Capital Llc sold 14,697 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 89,322 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.58M, down from 104,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forest Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Glacier Bancorp Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $40.32. About 103,774 shares traded. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) has risen 7.42% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.99% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold GBCI shares while 66 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 62.54 million shares or 2.04% less from 63.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Limited reported 0% stake. Fort Washington Invest Oh holds 351,806 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Hillsdale Investment stated it has 13,700 shares. Teton invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI). Eagle Asset Management reported 1.70 million shares. Moreover, Regions Fincl Corp has 0% invested in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) for 5,163 shares. Fisher Asset Limited Liability has 0.04% invested in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) for 733,642 shares. Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) for 130,387 shares. Proshare Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) or 22,423 shares. American Grp reported 64,128 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Com invested 0% in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.02% or 28,490 shares. Missouri-based Amer Century Companies has invested 0% in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI). Livingston Asset Co (Operating As Southport Capital Management) invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI). Sg Americas Secs stated it has 59,159 shares.

Forest Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $1.05B and $325.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Columbus Mckinnon Corp N Y (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 15,000 shares to 124,565 shares, valued at $4.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Horizon Natl Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 265,961 shares in the quarter, for a total of 566,190 shares, and has risen its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $2.50 million activity. Dumais Michael R had sold 9,620 shares worth $1.15 million on Wednesday, January 30. 10,089 shares were sold by Amato Elizabeth B, worth $1.25 million.

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc, which manages about $2.17B and $933.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 22,519 shares to 104,518 shares, valued at $16.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FDN) by 5,898 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,793 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howard Capital, New York-based fund reported 11,978 shares. Stifel Fin Corporation reported 1.35M shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Moreover, Gulf International Bancorp (Uk) has 0.44% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Cypress Cap Group Inc invested in 0.71% or 26,959 shares. Fincl Architects Incorporated stated it has 650 shares. Cubic Asset Ltd accumulated 40,183 shares or 1.53% of the stock. Cognios Lc, a Kansas-based fund reported 9,423 shares. Osher Van De Voorde Investment owns 68,506 shares or 3.92% of their US portfolio. Salem Cap Management Inc accumulated 29,710 shares. Owl Creek Asset Management LP reported 166,612 shares. Appleton Ma holds 23,230 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.92% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 9,902 shares. British Columbia Invest reported 0.19% stake. Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.62% or 17,361 shares in its portfolio. Bragg Advsr invested in 1.04% or 62,316 shares.