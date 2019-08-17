United Technologies (UTX) Stock Price Declined While Tig Advisors Has Upped Its Holding; As Facebook (FB) Share Price Rose, Ubs Oconnor Has Increased Position

Tig Advisors Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 898.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc bought 89,809 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 99,809 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.63M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $125.05. About 2.42M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS PRIORITIES FOR CASH REMAIN ORGANIC INVESTMENT, RETURN TO SHAREHOLDERS FOLLOWED BY M&A; 19/03/2018 – Boeing Drops Opposition to Merger of United Technologies, Rockwell; 11/05/2018 – RadioResource: Southern Co.’s Bryant Elected Chairman of UTC; 17/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SIGNS 8-YEAR NACELLE MRO CONTRACT EXTENSION; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – UTC set to win EU approval for $23 bln Rockwell Collins deal; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Tops Estimates — Earnings Review; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions-CEO; 22/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own Collection at UTC in La Jolla, Calif; 10/04/2018 – Intelligence From Every Angle: UTC Aerospace Systems Launches Intelligent Service, Prognostics And Health Management Solution T; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SAYS DISAGREES WITH SEVERAL OF ASSERTIONS CONTAINED IN THIRD POINT LETTER

Ubs Oconnor Llc increased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 5.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc bought 24,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.35 billion, up from 476,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $524.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $183.7. About 12.84 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – Facebook under pressure as U.S., EU urge probes of data practices; 10/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Gets High Marks for Washington Performance; 10/04/2018 – Sen Roger Wicker: Wicker Addresses Privacy Concerns With Facebook CEO; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK 1Q US & CANADA DAILY ACTIVE USERS UP TO 185M; 14/05/2018 – German spy chief says regulation may be needed for social platforms; 26/03/2018 – Pimco Hires Ex-N.Y. Times and Facebook Executive to Head Talent; 27/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INTRODUCES TOOLS TO MAKE FUNDRAISERS MORE IMPACTFUL; 11/05/2018 – BRIEF-Facebook Plans To Create Its Own Cryptocurrency – Cheddar, Citing; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK 1Q US & CANADA MONTHLY ACTIVE USERS UP TO 241M; 08/05/2018 – Facebook to block foreign ads in Irish abortion referendum

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Salem Capital Mgmt Inc has invested 2.07% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Barr E S & stated it has 6,715 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Ashfield Cap Prtnrs Limited has 0.23% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 16,594 shares. Iberiabank accumulated 37,171 shares. Finemark Fincl Bank Tru stated it has 0.59% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Federated Invsts Inc Pa holds 54,369 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Personal Capital Advisors Corp reported 2,971 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Horan reported 7,514 shares. South State stated it has 0.94% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Ipswich Investment Mngmt owns 5,310 shares. Renaissance Inv Gru reported 4,806 shares stake. Bailard Inc reported 9,921 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 154,596 shares. Perkins Coie Tru has 0.67% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has invested 0% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wedge Mgmt L Lp Nc holds 0% or 2,013 shares. Planning Ltd Llc holds 1.65% or 32,483 shares in its portfolio. Qvt LP reported 33,217 shares. Woodmont Inv Counsel Ltd has 0.1% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2,402 shares. American Registered Inv Advisor holds 1.84% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 19,860 shares. 500,000 are owned by Melvin Mngmt L P. Lpl Ltd has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards & Co Inc has invested 0.29% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Associated Banc reported 89,127 shares. Ithaka Group Llc holds 98,477 shares. Btc Capital stated it has 21,687 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 0.97% or 9.76 million shares. Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership accumulated 34,516 shares. Stanley Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3.23% stake. America First Inv Advsrs Ltd Llc accumulated 0% or 40 shares.