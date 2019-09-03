United Technologies (UTX) Stock Price Declined While Pershing Square Capital Management LP Has Lifted Its Stake; As Xpo Logistics (XPO) Market Value Rose, Steinberg Asset Management Boosted by $774,330 Its Stake

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 4.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp bought 241,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 5.82M shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $750.04 million, up from 5.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $129.03. About 2.20 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 10/04/2018 – Intelligence From Every Angle: UTC Aerospace Systems Launches Intelligent Service, Prognostics And Health Management Solution T; 23/05/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Announces Significant Investment in West Palm Beach Facility; 16/03/2018 – CORRECT: UNITED TECH SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $6.85-$7.10, EST. $7.12; 22/05/2018 – A United Technologies Digital Team Scales in Brooklyn; 04/05/2018 – United Tech Board Will Conduct a Full Review of the UTC Portfolio; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $63 BLN TO $64.5 BLN; 18/05/2018 – UTC Climate, Controls & Security Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell Taylor Co; 10/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC: Utilities must offer customers an opt-out from advanced meter installation; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES INVESTOR MEETING BEGINS IN FLORIDA; 19/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – “HAYES INTENDS TO CONTINUE TO REMAIN FOCUSED ON EXECUTING UTC’S PRIORITIES FOR YEARS TO COME”

Steinberg Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) by 63.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Asset Management Llc bought 14,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% . The hedge fund held 37,680 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, up from 23,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.11% or $3.62 during the last trading session, reaching $67.24. About 911,427 shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 29.50% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.50% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics eyes up to $8bn in deals; 31/05/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Plans to Invest Up to $90 Million in Road Fleet in North America; 30/04/2018 – Beutel Goodman Adds XPO Logistics, Exits K-Bro Linen: 13F; 07/03/2018 – CAFC: XPO LOGISTICS WORLDWIDE v. US [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #18-1202 – 2018-03-07; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q Adj EPS 61c; 15/05/2018 – CUBIST ADDED GDDY, XPO, AMD, NKTR, HLF IN 1Q: 13F; 23/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS NAMES KENNETH WAGERS AS COO; 19/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS REPORTS OVER $450M ANNUAL TECHNOLOGY INVESTMENT; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q Rev $4.19B; 30/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – FY NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 119.7 MLN VS EUR 85.5 MLN YEAR AGO

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 82 investors sold XPO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 74.61 million shares or 12.38% less from 85.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suntrust Banks Inc reported 27,835 shares. Goldman Sachs Group stated it has 0.04% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). The Alabama-based Andra Ap has invested 0.11% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). 138,664 are owned by Parallax Volatility Advisers L P. Pinnacle Associate holds 0.01% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) or 6,769 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co accumulated 85 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Comm invested in 7,172 shares. Prudential stated it has 65,704 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can has 497,603 shares. Putnam Fl Investment Mgmt Company reported 27,414 shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust has invested 0.03% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 152,741 shares. Btc Capital holds 40,937 shares. Century Cos reported 989,036 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Walter And Keenan Financial Consulting Company Mi Adv accumulated 11,875 shares.

Steinberg Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.04B and $110.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 2,324 shares to 4,652 shares, valued at $1.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Woodmark Corporatio (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 10,248 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,757 shares, and cut its stake in Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guinness Asset Ltd invested 3.52% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Kepos Cap Limited Partnership owns 125,000 shares for 1.21% of their portfolio. Founders Cap Ltd invested in 3.22% or 68,220 shares. Df Dent & Inc has invested 0.06% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 11,441 are held by Chesapeake Asset Ltd Company. Tig Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 99,809 shares. Fagan reported 1.82% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Barclays Public Llc accumulated 925,331 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Advisory Alpha accumulated 262 shares. Ntv Asset Management Limited Liability invested in 24,635 shares. First Foundation Advsr has 1.16% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Ssi Investment Mgmt Inc owns 1,898 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Autus Asset Mngmt Lc invested 0.06% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Holderness Investments reported 12,149 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 0.23% or 1.07M shares.

