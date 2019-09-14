United Technologies (UTX) Stock Price Declined While Haverford Financial Services Has Lowered Stake by $599,820; Bryn Mawr Trust Company Stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) Has Lowered by $506,736 as Valuation Declined

Bryn Mawr Trust Company decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 1.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bryn Mawr Trust Company sold 9,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 561,912 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.75 million, down from 571,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Company who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $50.03. About 15.87M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to do more to support start-ups to secure its future as a technological innovator, said former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 24/04/2018 – Orange Expands Its Open Transit Internet Network with Cisco Network Convergence System; 04/04/2018 – Cloudian to Demonstrate IP-Based Media Workflows with Cisco at NAB Show 2018; 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com; 16/05/2018 – Cisco’s Sales, Profit Forecasts Miss Highest Projections; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q EPS 56c

Haverford Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 6.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Financial Services Inc sold 4,614 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 65,485 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.53M, down from 70,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $138.06. About 2.93 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 15/05/2018 – Bill Ackman reveals size of United Technologies stake; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH WILL REVIEW OPS PORTFOLIO AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL: CNBC; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Operating Cash Flow $453M; 04/05/2018 – EU ANTITRUST REGULATORS APPROVE WITH CONDITIONS U.S. AEROSPACE GROUP UTC’S UTX.N $23 BLN BID FOR ROCKWELL COLLINS COL.N; 24/04/2018 – Airbus CEO says post-Brexit production shift open for discussion; 26/03/2018 – Daniel Loeb’s Third Point eyeing stake in United Technologies; 22/05/2018 – MAGELLAN AEROSPACE-SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH HAMILTON SUNDSTRAND, TO MAKE COMPLEX MAGNESIUM,ALUMINIUM CASTINGS FOR MILITARY,COMMERCIAL AEROSPACE PLATFORMS; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO: TALKING WITH INVESTORS ABOUT VALUE OF POSSIBLE BREAKUP; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Net $1.3B; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.95-Adj EPS $7.15

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.90 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73B for 17.17 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

