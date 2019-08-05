United Technologies (UTX) Stock Declined While Soroban Capital Partners LP Has Increased Stake; Wagner Bowman Management Stake in Churchill Downs (CHDN) Has Lifted by $333,000

Wagner Bowman Management Corp increased its stake in Churchill Downs (CHDN) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp bought 3,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 5,550 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $500,000, up from 1,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Churchill Downs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $118.28. About 58,781 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Inc. Announces Entry Into Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS SAYS FTC REQUEST IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Briefing.com: $CHDN: Churchill Downs reports all-sources on the Kentucky Derby Day program totaled $225.7 million, an 8%; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ISSUANCE OF REQUEST EXTENDS WAITING PERIOD UNDER HSR ACT UNTIL 30 DAYS AFTER CO, CDI SUBSTANTIALLY COMPLY WITH REQUEST; 16/05/2018 – SBTech Announces Strategic Partnership with Churchill Downs for Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting in the US; 16/05/2018 – CHDN IN PACT WITH SBTECH TO UTILIZE INTEGRATED TECH PLATFORM; 25/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.09, EST. 94C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Churchill Downs Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHDN); 14/05/2018 – Gaming investors eye jackpot from U.S. sports betting ruling; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS, ELDORADO GOT FTC REQUEST FOR MORE INFO ON DEAL

Soroban Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 57.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp bought 2.14 million shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 5.88M shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $757.98M, up from 3.74 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $127.74. About 414,785 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/04/2018 – Powered by Pratt & Whitney, Widerøe Celebrates Delivery of First Embraer E190-E2 Aircraft; 26/03/2018 – Daniel Loeb’s Third Point eyeing stake in United Technologies; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS FORECAST; 20/04/2018 – United Technologies Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP INC – GRAND PRAIRIE, TX BASED PRODUCT SUPPORT BUSINESS EXTENDED AGREEMENT WITH PRATT & WHITNEY FOR ENGINE LINE REPLACEABLE UNIT REPAIRS; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES 2018 $6.85-$7.10; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC- CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SAYS DISAGREES WITH SEVERAL OF ASSERTIONS CONTAINED IN THIRD POINT LETTER; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: UTC set to win EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 03/04/2018 – United Technologies First Quarter Earnings Advisory

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Capital Mgmt accumulated 0.05% or 232,948 shares. Commerce Comml Bank accumulated 8,075 shares. Par Capital Management Incorporated invested in 3.61% or 2.16 million shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 1,366 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Moreover, Northern Tru has 0.01% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 582,186 shares. Aviance Partners Limited Liability Corp has 0.08% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). California-based Fuller Thaler Asset Management has invested 0% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Bluecrest Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 2,749 shares. Millennium Ltd Company invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Rk Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 3.84% or 147,886 shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 615,395 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp holds 0% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 116,020 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp, a New York-based fund reported 115,636 shares. Moreover, Natixis LP has 0.02% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $85,219 activity.

Soroban Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $10.82B and $5.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sap Se (NYSE:SAP) by 2.13 million shares to 2.25 million shares, valued at $259.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.25 million activity. On Tuesday, February 5 the insider Bailey Robert J. sold $104,916.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.27% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Cumberland Ptnrs Limited holds 2.25% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 173,378 shares. Profit Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 8,571 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen stated it has 0.24% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Natixis stated it has 0.68% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 68,662 were accumulated by Vantage Invest Llc. Crossvault Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2.3% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc holds 0.04% or 2,080 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt owns 485,360 shares. Orrstown Fin Services Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 456 shares. 38,700 are held by Captrust Financial Advsr. Atwood Palmer accumulated 0.18% or 9,878 shares. Barnett Co has 579 shares. Veritas Investment Ltd Liability Partnership holds 2,895 shares. Armstrong Shaw Associates Ct invested in 0.26% or 2,138 shares.