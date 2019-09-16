United Technologies (UTX) Stock Declined While Atria Investments Has Trimmed Holding by $325,206; Parnassus Investments Stake In Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) Was Has Boosted

Parnassus Investments increased its stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) by 0.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 825,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $74.86 million, up from 820,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Capital One Financial Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $93.62. About 1.79M shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 17/04/2018 – Capital One Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – FTC: Intellectual Ventures I LLC et al. v. Capital One Financial Corp. et al. – May 11, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Capital One U.S. April Net Charge-Off Rate 5.04%; 26/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Capital One $2b Debt Offering in Two Parts; 19/04/2018 – DJ Capital One Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COF); 16/04/2018 – TABLE-Delinquency rates fall at three major U.S. banks in March; 15/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL — FEBRUARY AUTO NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 1.39 PCT VS 2.01 PCT IN JANUARY; 15/03/2018 – Capital One February U.S. 30-Day Delinquency Rate 3.92%; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE 1Q NET REV. $6.9B, EST. $6.93B; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q-End Total Assets $362.9 Billion

Atria Investments Llc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 14.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc sold 2,581 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 15,140 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.91M, down from 17,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $138.06. About 3.03 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 16/05/2018 – Otis Helps Shape San Francisco’s Skyline with Oceanwide Win; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC- CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 04/05/2018 – Rockwell Collins/UTC glides towards US conditional approval, sources say [19:13 BST04 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 29/05/2018 – Venerable Veneers: Booth Unveils Lighter FLite Series Designed To Help Customers Reduce Weight And Enhance Aircraft Performance; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.95-Adj EPS $7.15; 23/05/2018 – United Tech’s Pratt & Whitney to Invest Up to $100M in West Palm Beach Facility; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Operating Cash Flow $453M; 22/05/2018 – SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES – TRANSACTION VALUES COLLECTION AT UTC AT APPROXIMATELY $165 MLN; 04/05/2018 – THIRD POINTS SAYS UNITED TECHNOLOGIES UTX.N SHOULD BE SPLIT INTO THREE, INTENDS TO WORK “CONSTRUCTIVELY” WITH COMPANY ON PORTFOLIO REVIEW-LETTER; 24/04/2018 – United Tech’s sales rise 10.3 percent

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39B and $26.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iron Mountain Inc. (NYSE:IRM) by 2.40M shares to 7.13 million shares, valued at $223.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thomson Reuters Corp. by 560,255 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.52 million shares, and cut its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 17.17 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Atria Investments Llc, which manages about $2.88B and $2.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (USMV) by 59,874 shares to 789,414 shares, valued at $49.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arch Cap Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 11,424 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,680 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).

