United Technologies (UTX) Stake Upped by Hendershot Investments Inc; Ems Capital LP Cut Holding in Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) as Share Value Rose

Hendershot Investments Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 20.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendershot Investments Inc bought 10,047 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 58,566 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.55 million, up from 48,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.55% or $4.54 during the last trading session, reaching $123.42. About 3.33M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – United Tech results beat as booming air travel spurs demand; 12/03/2018 – WASHINGTON UTC STAFF, AVISTA/HYDRO ONE IN SETTLEMENT TALKS; 04/05/2018 – Hedge fund Third Point pushes United Tech to break up; 26/03/2018 – Daniel Loeb’s Third Point eyeing stake in United Technologies; 29/05/2018 – Venerable Veneers: Booth Unveils Lighter FLite Series Designed To Help Customers Reduce Weight And Enhance Aircraft Performance; 16/03/2018 – Hayes argues that the United States should avoid trade complications for the sake of companies like Boeing; 08/03/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Supports India Aviation Skill Development with Newly Certified GTF Engine Courses at Hyderabad Training Center; 23/05/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Announces Significant Investment in West Palm Beach Facility; 15/05/2018 – Bill Ackman reveals size of United Technologies stake; 03/04/2018 – Amazon finishes higher despite Trump’s new threat on shipping rates

Ems Capital Lp decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 53.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ems Capital Lp sold 3,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The hedge fund held 2,726 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $349,000, down from 5,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ems Capital Lp who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $146.34. About 1.73M shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamco Invsts Et Al has 36,326 shares. 5,691 are owned by Beese Fulmer Invest Mngmt Inc. Appleton Prtn Ma has 0.4% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Lynch Associate In reported 26,843 shares. Sigma Invest Counselors Inc stated it has 22,756 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Regent Invest Management Lc stated it has 7,770 shares. 2,599 were accumulated by Affinity Invest Advisors Limited Com. Shelton Cap Management has invested 0.08% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Rothschild Inv Il holds 7,765 shares. Marble Harbor Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.57% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Richard C Young And Com accumulated 31,968 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.11% or 4,156 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt invested in 0.11% or 20,027 shares. Chem National Bank & Trust reported 1.24% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Limited invested in 14,075 shares or 0.08% of the stock.

Ems Capital Lp, which manages about $1.78 billion and $1.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 210 shares to 48,610 shares, valued at $86.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 62,690 shares in the quarter, for a total of 850,690 shares, and has risen its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV).

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.59 million activity.

