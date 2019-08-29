United Technologies (UTX) Stake Upped by Cacti Asset Management Llc; Churchill Downs (CHDN) Valuation Rose While Wagner Bowman Management Increased Its Holding

Wagner Bowman Management Corp increased its stake in Churchill Downs (CHDN) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp bought 3,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 5,550 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $500,000, up from 1,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Churchill Downs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $125.98. About 78,204 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Rev $189.3M; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Adj EPS $1.09; 05/05/2018 – Churchill Downs CEO says the Kentucky Derby is not the company’s most profitable venture, but it has allowed them to enter the online space and grow with new companies; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SBTECH INITIALLY IS INTENDED TO ENABLE CDI TO ENTER NEW JERSEY AND PENNSYLVANIA; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – PENDING TRANSACTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO CLOSE DURING SECOND HALF OF 2018; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Be; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Inc Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 01/05/2018 – Ram Showcases Limited-edition 2019 Ram 1500 Kentucky Derby Truck at the 144th ‘Run for the Roses®’ as Brand Continues its ‘Off; 07/03/2018 CDI’s Carstanjen, Dall to Participate in J.P. Morgan’s Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Forum

Cacti Asset Management Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 38.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cacti Asset Management Llc bought 42,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 153,198 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.75M, up from 110,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cacti Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $129.83. About 2.26 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q EPS $1.62; 20/03/2018 – COLUMN-Commentary: Xi’s unlimited term raises risks for Silicon Valley; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Operating Cash Flow $453M; 21/03/2018 – United Tech’s Kidde Recall Due to Risk of Failure to Alert to Fire; 07/03/2018 – General Motors and Boeing declined 1.3 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively. United Technologies and Ford Motor slipped 1.1 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively; 21/05/2018 – United Technologies Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO: `HUGE OPPORTUNITY’ IN REVENUE SYNERGIES OF COL DEAL; 04/05/2018 – THIRD POINTS SAYS UNITED TECHNOLOGIES UTX.N SHOULD BE SPLIT INTO THREE, INTENDS TO WORK “CONSTRUCTIVELY” WITH COMPANY ON PORTFOLIO REVIEW-LETTER; 15/05/2018 – Ackman Joins Loeb to Push Three-Way Split at United Technologies; 02/05/2018 – UTX, GE: An A320 of Viva aerobus with problems in Merida. – ! $UTX $GE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreno Evelyn V has 52,384 shares. Tradition Mngmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 3,305 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Lbmc Advisors Limited Co stated it has 2,096 shares. 2,386 are held by Lakeview Capital Prtnrs Ltd. Bell Fincl Bank holds 0.06% or 1,758 shares. 25,562 were accumulated by Patten & Patten Tn. Somerset invested in 34,544 shares or 2.34% of the stock. Notis invested in 40,570 shares. Da Davidson And reported 459,548 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Ltd reported 0.2% stake. Choate Invest Advsr holds 0.24% or 31,721 shares in its portfolio. Woodstock has 2.02% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 87,342 shares. Rbf Cap Ltd Liability Com owns 2,500 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Ima Wealth Inc accumulated 25,736 shares or 1.29% of the stock. 13,901 were reported by Ibm Retirement Fund.

Cacti Asset Management Llc, which manages about $925.34M and $1.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 26,460 shares to 659,980 shares, valued at $33.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 11,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.75 million shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About United Technologies Corporation (UTX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Here’s how much Norfolk Southern will pay its new CFO – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “United Technologies stake cut at Third Point – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Collins Aerospace to support C-130H modifications – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What United Technologies’ Earnings Mean to Investors – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

More notable recent Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Churchill Downs Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Strategic Update Regarding Arlington International Racecourse – GlobeNewswire” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Buying Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Who Bought Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 246% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much is Churchill Downs Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:CHDN) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $85,219 activity.