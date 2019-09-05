United Technologies (UTX) Stake Raised by Godsey & Gibb Associates; Maverick Capital LTD Has Decreased Position in Anthem (ANTM) by $48.50 Million as Stock Rose

Maverick Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 18.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd sold 169,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 724,153 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $207.82M, down from 893,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $251.4. About 1.34 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TOTALED APPROXIMATELY 39.6 MLN MEMBERS AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN 2.5% PERCENT FROM 40.6 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 24/05/2018 – Trump Says NFL Owners’ Anthem Protest Ban Doesn’t Go Far Enough; 24/05/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and Riggs Community Health Center Announce Increased Access to Affordable Health Care; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TO ACQUIRE ASPIRE HEALTH, A NON-HOSPICE, COMMUNITY-BASED PALLIATIVE CARE PROVIDER; 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY; 01/05/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Launches New Medicare Supplement Plans to Make Health Care More Affordable for Wisconsin; 05/03/2018 MERKEL SEES NO NEED TO CHANGE LYRICS OF NATIONAL ANTHEM: FAZ; 10/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC – BOARD WILL EXPAND TO EIGHT MEMBERS WITH GRIFFIN’S APPOINTMENT; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM – REAFFIRMS FY2018 ADJ NET INCOME TO BE GREATER THAN $15.00/SHARE; 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Rules

Godsey & Gibb Associates increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 6.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought 8,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 124,925 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.10 million, up from 116,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $132.97. About 1.43 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 10/04/2018 – Avianca Flips The Switch For Passengers With New “Plug And Play” Cabin Lighting Retrofit From UTC Aerospace Systems; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Capital Expenditures $337M; 11/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Grows Geared Turbofan™ Engine Repair Supplier Network; 16/03/2018 – Hayes argues that the United States should avoid trade complications for the sake of companies like Boeing; 12/03/2018 – WASHINGTON UTC STAFF AKS FOR COMMISSION TO EXTEND DEADLINES; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES INCREASE IN PRATT INVENTORY TURNS; 19/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CEO HAYES PLANS TO STEP DOWN IN 3-5 YEARS; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Several Thousand Positions to Be Net New Jobs; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS CONTINUE TO SEE A CLOSE OF ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL BY MID-YEAR; SAYS WORKING CLOSELY WITH REGULATORS TO COMPLETE REMAINING REVIEWS – CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – Space Weather: G1 (Minor) Geomagnetic Storm Warning Valid 20/0510-21/0300 UTC

More important recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Smart To Buy Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Anthem in the red on continued cost concerns – Seeking Alpha”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “You Have To Love Anthem, Inc.’s (NYSE:ANTM) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is There More To Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Than Its 12% Returns On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Maverick Capital Ltd, which manages about $14.71B and $7.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 70,810 shares to 162,730 shares, valued at $11.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Shake Shack Inc by 111,230 shares in the quarter, for a total of 170,160 shares, and has risen its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU).

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.80 EPS, up 25.98% or $0.99 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.23B for 13.09 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moors And Cabot Incorporated invested in 0.97% or 114,046 shares. Forbes J M Company Llp stated it has 0.34% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). High Pointe Management Lc holds 2.53% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 14,330 shares. Indiana And Management reported 0.42% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Cincinnati Casualty Co stated it has 40,000 shares. North Star Inv invested in 9,135 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Birch Hill Investment Ltd Llc holds 1.51% or 154,160 shares in its portfolio. Plancorp Ltd Co stated it has 2,823 shares. Lodestar Inv Counsel Limited Liability Corp Il invested 2.56% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 0.12% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Tortoise Invest Lc holds 0.03% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 1,003 shares. Inverness Counsel Ltd Com New York reported 10,267 shares. 5,250 were reported by Golub Gru Ltd Liability Co. Somerville Kurt F has invested 2.48% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). New England Private Wealth Advsrs Limited Com accumulated 1,691 shares.