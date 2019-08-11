United Technologies (UTX) Stake Raised by Boys Arnold & Co Inc; Ronna Sue Cohen Has Lifted Holding in Intel (INTC)

Ronna Sue Cohen increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 5163.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ronna Sue Cohen bought 5.31M shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 5.41 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.41M, up from 102,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $45.98. About 24.98M shares traded or 9.82% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 29/04/2018 – China’s $140 billion push to topple Intel, Samsung and TSMC; 16/04/2018 – Intel’s Chip Lead Disappearing, Says Linley Group — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – l-COM 2018: Ekimetrics won the Intel challenge hackathon final showcasing its consultants’ excellence in Data Science; 29/03/2018 – TURKEY INTEL ORGANIZATION NABS 6 GULEN SUSPECTS IN BALKANS: AA; 12/03/2018 – Adam Schiff: BREAKING: GOP just shut down House Intel investigation, leaving questions unanswered, leads unexplored, countless; 19/03/2018 – INTEL CORP – RISA LAVIZZO-MOUREY HAS BEEN ELECTED TO INTEL’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 10/05/2018 – Intel Editorial: The U.S. Needs a National Strategy on Artificial Intelligence; 08/05/2018 – Intel Capital Announces $72M of New Investments in 12 Tech Startups; 19/03/2018 – Intel Board Votes Unanimously to Extend Andy Bryant’s Term as Intel Chmn; 09/03/2018 – Mercury News: Report: Intel eyes acquisitions to fend off expanding chip foes

Boys Arnold & Co Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 348.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boys Arnold & Co Inc bought 69,614 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 89,614 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.55M, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boys Arnold & Co Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $131.24. About 1.99 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Capital Expenditures $337M; 15/03/2018 – Space Weather: G1 Watch for 15 March, 2018 UTC; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Wins EU Nod for $23 Billion Rockwell Deal; 07/05/2018 – Otis Introduces the Link™ Escalator; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ABOUT $9 BLN OF $15 BLN INVESTMENT IN U.S. OVER NEXT 5 YEARS IS EXPECTED TO GO TOWARDS R&D; 11/05/2018 – United Technologies Presenting at Conference May 22; 26/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES, THIRD POINT GRANTED HSR EARLY TERMINATION; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies to Invest More Than $15B in R&D, CapEx in U.S. Over Next Five Years; 15/05/2018 – Arrowgrass Adds Booking, Exits United Technologies: 13F

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pittenger & Anderson, Nebraska-based fund reported 152,155 shares. Dock Street Asset Mngmt invested in 0.27% or 14,547 shares. Armstrong Henry H Associates holds 4.88% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 589,658 shares. Cutter Com Brokerage Incorporated reported 17,871 shares. Ami Asset Corporation has 8,000 shares. Hillsdale Mgmt accumulated 0.06% or 12,130 shares. 4,116 were accumulated by Karpus Mgmt. Blue Chip Partners reported 16,109 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. 42,855 are held by Financial Advisory. Williams Jones And Associate Ltd owns 65,964 shares. Insight 2811 Incorporated stated it has 9,052 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Moreover, Savant Capital Ltd Llc has 0.54% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Glob Endowment Mgmt Lp reported 0.59% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Fort Point Capital Partners Ltd Liability Company, California-based fund reported 9,450 shares. 37,000 are owned by Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intel’s (INTC) Q2 Earnings: CCG and DCG Segment in Focus – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 25, 2019 : AMZN, GOOG, GOOGL, INTC, SBUX, SYK, AFL, FISV, RSG, FTV, VRSN, EIX – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dow Movers: INTC, GS – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 25, 2019 : MRVL, INTC, FDC, VOD, QQQ, CMCSA, KO, MCHI, NOK, KEY, SQ, MFC – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Intel, Lenovo partner on HPC and AI – Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is This High-Flying Stock Still a Good Value? – Motley Fool” on August 07, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: LMT, GE, KO, T – Investorplace.com” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What United Technologies’ Earnings Mean to Investors – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “UTC sees extra boost from Collins deal – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “US Indexes Regain Ground Tuesday After Selloff – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru owns 2,000 shares. The California-based Lederer And Associate Counsel Ca has invested 1.93% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Ami Invest holds 11,501 shares. Sky Inv Group Limited Liability Company holds 58,320 shares or 2.76% of its portfolio. Foundation Management holds 0.05% or 1,749 shares. Bluestein R H holds 0.07% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 9,989 shares. Jones Finance Lllp has 0.03% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia has 0.12% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Stonebridge Cap Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Wafra Incorporated holds 0.53% or 118,673 shares. Cibc Asset Management reported 83,612 shares. Buckingham Asset Management Ltd holds 0.12% or 7,327 shares in its portfolio. North Star Invest Management Corporation owns 9,135 shares. Plancorp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.14% or 2,823 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Iron Fin Limited Company has 0.18% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Boys Arnold & Co Inc, which manages about $1.02B and $667.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6,037 shares to 69,958 shares, valued at $3.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 11,276 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,550 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.25 million activity.