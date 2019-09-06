United Technologies (UTX) Stake Maintained by W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co; Armstrong Henry H Associates Has Upped Position in Mccormick & Co (MKC) by $337,500 as Share Price Rose

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc increased its stake in Mccormick & Co (MKC) by 7.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc bought 2,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 32,944 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.96M, up from 30,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc who had been investing in Mccormick & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $163.75. About 472,010 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 01/05/2018 – WILLDAN BUYS ENERGY ENGINEERING FIRM NEWCOMB ANDERSON MCCORMICK; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC QTRLY NET SALES $1,237.1 MLN VS $1,043.7 MLN; 08/05/2018 – McCormick Honors 2018 Unsung Heroes; 02/05/2018 – McCormick Makes 2018 DiversityInc Top 50 List; 03/05/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE HEAD OF FIXED INCOME TED WIESE TO STEP DOWN AT YEAR-END, RETIRE FROM FIRM NEXT MAY; VETERAN PORTFOLIO MANAGER ANDREW MCCORMICK TO TAKE OVER JANUARY 1, 2019; 29/05/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Subsidiary, Clean Earth, Acquires ESMI Companies And MKC Enterprises; 23/04/2018 – MCCORMICK MEDIA LLC REPORTS 25.7 PCT STAKE IN TRONC INC AS OF APRIL 13, 2018 – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – McCormick: Changes Will Benefit Majority of U.S.-Based Hourly Employees; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co. FY18 Sales View Includes 2-Percentage-Point Favorable Currency Impact; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N -ALSO ANNOUNCED PLANS TO ACCELERATE HOURLY EMPLOYEE WAGE INCREASES

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 4.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co bought 3,024 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 70,440 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.05M, up from 67,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $133.03. About 2.55M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES TO MAKE $15B INVESTMENT IN U.S. NEXT 5 YRS; 15/05/2018 – Loeb’s Third Point Shows New Stakes In Wynn Resorts, United Technology, Increases To Facebook — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – UTX CEO DETAILS FUTURE PLANS IN INTERVIEW; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: UTC set to win EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 06/03/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks for NTIA Support on Spectrum for Utilities; 12/03/2018 – WASHINGTON UTC STAFF AKS FOR COMMISSION TO EXTEND DEADLINES; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions-CEO; 08/03/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Supports India Aviation Skill Development with Newly Certified GTF Engine Courses at Hyderabad Training Center; 26/03/2018 – Loeb’s Third Point Eyes United Technologies Alongside Ackman

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold MKC shares while 225 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 102.01 million shares or 4.46% less from 106.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Inv Mngmt Gru holds 10,583 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Atria Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 2,661 shares in its portfolio. Putnam Ltd Com reported 1.47 million shares. Maryland Cap Mgmt, Maryland-based fund reported 4,520 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al holds 0.02% or 21,300 shares in its portfolio. Cleararc holds 2,956 shares. Commerce National Bank & Trust stated it has 0.01% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Bbva Compass Savings Bank reported 3,192 shares. Ballentine Prns Limited has 0.01% invested in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) for 1,686 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.53% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Buckingham Capital Mngmt invested in 0.06% or 2,040 shares. Crestwood Advisors Grp Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.04% or 189,548 shares in its portfolio. Legal General Gp Public Limited Company invested in 0.07% or 800,714 shares. Citigroup holds 165,224 shares. Federated Pa holds 23,323 shares.

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc, which manages about $460.14 million and $648.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 19,981 shares to 1.02M shares, valued at $120.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreen Boots Alliance by 5,790 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 446,199 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

