United Technologies (UTX) Stake Maintained by Verity & Verity Llc; As Netflix (NFLX) Valuation Rose, Cleararc Capital Increased Holding

Verity & Verity Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 4.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity & Verity Llc bought 3,117 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,335 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.23 million, up from 76,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity & Verity Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $136.36. About 3.92M shares traded or 9.47% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 15/05/2018 – Loeb’s Third Point Shows New Stakes In Wynn Resorts, United Technology, Increases To Facebook — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – Alastair Macdonald: Exclusive: #UTC set to win #EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Adds United Technologies, Exits Aetna: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Fit For A King: UTC Aerospace Systems Providing Key Power Transmission Components For America’s Most Powerful Helicopter, The Sikorsky CH-53K King Stallion; 12/03/2018 – WASHINGTON UTC STAFF, AVISTA/HYDRO ONE IN SETTLEMENT TALKS; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: About $9B of Investment Will Go Toward R&D; 14/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ALSO PRICED OFFERING OF EUR 750 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2020; 30/04/2018 – Unmanned Imaging: UTC Aerospace Systems Unveils New TASE250 Optical Payload For Small UAS Commercial And Military Applications; 07/03/2018 – General Motors and Boeing declined 1.3 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively. United Technologies and Ford Motor slipped 1.1 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively; 03/05/2018 – Otis Finalizes Contract for Major Willis Tower Modernization Project

Cleararc Capital Inc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 41.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc bought 3,093 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,576 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.77M, up from 7,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $142.94B market cap company. The stock increased 2.68% or $8.52 during the last trading session, reaching $326.46. About 10.80M shares traded or 62.98% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 23/05/2018 – Table for Three: Ryan Murphy and Janet Mock on `Pose,’ Diversity and Netflix; 06/03/2018 – NETFLIX: FOX-DISNEY NOT THE BIGGEST THREAT TO US; 06/03/2018 – NETFLIX: NOT LIKELY TO INCLUDE INCLUSION RIDER IN CONTRACTS; 13/03/2018 – Netflix’s Massive Rally Draws Attention of Skeptics; 16/04/2018 – NFLX: COMFORTABLE WITH CURRENT CHINA STRATEGY OF LICENSING; 16/04/2018 – Netflix subscriber growth beats on strong original content; 15/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: ‘Designated Survivor’ May Be Revived at Netflix After ABC Cancellation; 22/03/2018 – Variety: Joel Edgerton to Star With Timothee Chalamet in Netflix’s King Henry V Film; 11/04/2018 – Netflix and executives sued over bonus scheme; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX QTRLY SHR $0.64; QTRLY REV $3.7 BLN VS $2.64 BLN

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $2.86 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,093 were accumulated by Ipg Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Com. Allstate Corporation has 0.29% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0.56% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Tru Company Of Vermont has invested 0.03% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Wunderlich Capital Managemnt has invested 1.23% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Castleark Mgmt Limited holds 1.14% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 84,640 shares. National Pension Service accumulated 431,006 shares. Ems Limited Partnership reported 546,870 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas invested 0.14% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Captrust invested in 559 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Buffington Mohr Mcneal owns 40 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hhr Asset Limited reported 4.06% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Thornburg Invest Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Ctc Ltd Com holds 0.14% or 241,266 shares. M Hldg Secs accumulated 0.24% or 2,903 shares.

Verity & Verity Llc, which manages about $217.83 million and $435.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 4,212 shares to 4,550 shares, valued at $432,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 14,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,427 shares, and cut its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $2.50 million activity. Dumais Michael R also sold $1.15 million worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) shares. Bailey Robert J. had sold 862 shares worth $104,916 on Tuesday, February 5.