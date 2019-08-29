United Technologies (UTX) Stake Maintained by Pershing Square Capital Management Lp; Abbvie (ABBV) Holder Bowling Portfolio Management Has Cut Holding as Valuation Declined

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 20.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc sold 13,073 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 51,872 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18M, down from 64,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $66.09. About 3.84 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (IBRUTINIB) PLUS GAZYVA® (OBINUTUZUMAB) PHASE 3; 07/03/2018 – Biogen, AbbVie’s Zinbryta, Yanked From Market, Connected To Three U.S. Cases Of Brain Inflammation — MarketWatch; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Announces Preliminary Results of Tender Offer; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED OVERALL SURVIVAL; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC ABBV.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $6.82 TO $6.92; 06/03/2018 – AbbVie Gets Positive Recommendation From Pan-Canadian Oncology Drug Review for VENCLEXTA; 16/04/2018 – MEDIAN OVERALL SURVIVAL 11.3 MONTHS FOR CHEMOTHERAPY, NOT YET KNOWN FOR KEYTRUDA COMBINATION – DATA; 24/05/2018 – Oncternal Announces Clinical Supply Arrangement to Evaluate the Combination of Cirmtuzumab and Ibrutinib in B-cell Malignancies; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie 1Q Adj EPS $1.87; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC…

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 4.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp bought 241,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 5.82 million shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $750.04 million, up from 5.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.88B market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $129.66. About 2.54 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 09/04/2018 – Geared Turbofan™ Engine MRO Network Features Top Companies and Global Reach; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Adds United Technologies, Exits Aetna: 13F; 26/03/2018 – Daniel Loeb’s Third Point eyeing stake in United Technologies; 12/04/2018 – A Decade of Support: UTC Aerospace Systems to Provide GKN Aerospace’s Fokker Business With Long-Term On-Site Support; 18/05/2018 – UTC Climate, Controls & Security Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell Taylor Co; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO EXPECTS COST SYNERGIES FROM TIE-UP OF SUPPLIERS UNITED TECH AND ROCKWELL COLLINS UTX.N COL.N , OTHERWISE WOULD OPPOSE IT; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell more than 2 percent; 23/05/2018 – Ackman makes roughly $1 billion bet on Lowe’s; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: About $9B of Investment Will Go Toward R&D; 02/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: UTC set to win EU approval for US$23 bln Rockwell Collins deal

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.21B and $6.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 78,089 shares to 1.86M shares, valued at $1.32B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.76 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.99M shares, and cut its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Monarch Capital Incorporated has 1.83% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 39,135 shares. Massachusetts-based Appleton Prtn Inc Ma has invested 0.4% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Webster State Bank N A owns 56,109 shares for 1.03% of their portfolio. Stephens Ar holds 0.14% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 44,441 shares. Financial Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Chemical Bancshares has invested 1.24% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Old Dominion Mngmt Incorporated holds 2.13% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 44,132 shares. Provident Trust stated it has 4,649 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.24% or 2,451 shares. Lansdowne Prtnrs (Uk) Llp invested in 0.9% or 314,772 shares. Glenmede Na invested 0.39% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Trust Of Virginia Va has invested 0.49% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Ingalls Snyder Limited Liability Corp invested in 113,027 shares or 0.69% of the stock. Leavell Inv Mgmt owns 30,925 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Tokio Marine Asset Ltd has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $13.96 million activity. CHASE WILLIAM J bought 30,400 shares worth $2.05M. Shares for $504,750 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J. Gosebruch Henry O had bought 30,000 shares worth $2.02M on Monday, July 29. On Friday, August 16 Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought $1.00M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 15,552 shares.

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, which manages about $492.89M and $629.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) by 13,910 shares to 53,849 shares, valued at $5.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 26,176 shares in the quarter, for a total of 183,845 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 earnings per share, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36 billion for 7.28 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

