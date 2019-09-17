United Technologies (UTX) Stake Maintained by Global Endowment Management Lp; Campbell Soup (CPB) Stock Rose While Exane Derivatives Has Cut Its Stake by $24.59 Million

Global Endowment Management Lp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 609.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Endowment Management Lp bought 13,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 15,330 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.00 million, up from 2,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Endowment Management Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $137.18. About 1.30 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 03/04/2018 – Amazon finishes higher despite Trump’s new threat on shipping rates; 24/04/2018 – UTX CFO: 1Q GTF DELIVERIES LOWER THAN EXPECTED, ON TRACK FOR YR; 02/05/2018 – Ontic Signs First Product License with UTC Aerospace Systems’ Goodrich Control Systems; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Still Sees 2018 Organic Sales Growth 4%-6%; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: UTC set to win EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 19/03/2018 – United Tech CEO plans exit after Rockwell integration – Bloomberg; 29/05/2018 – Venerable Veneers: Booth Unveils Lighter FLite Series Designed To Help Customers Reduce Weight And Enhance Aircraft Performance; 08/03/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Supports India Aviation Skill Development with Newly Certified GTF Engine Courses at Hyderabad Training Center; 27/04/2018 – Investors demand more changes at Thyssenkrupp ahead of review; 22/05/2018 – UTX: INTERESTED IN POTENTIAL SOLE-SOURCE ENGINE FOR BOEING NMA

Exane Derivatives decreased its stake in Campbell Soup (CPB) by 13.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exane Derivatives analyzed 614 shares as the company's stock rose 7.88% . The institutional investor held 4,044 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $161.99 million, down from 4,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exane Derivatives who had been investing in Campbell Soup for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $14.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $46.55. About 1.21 million shares traded. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has risen 0.98% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.98% the S&P500.

Analysts await Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, up 1.27% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.79 per share. CPB’s profit will be $240.93M for 14.55 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Campbell Soup Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 90.48% EPS growth.

Exane Derivatives, which manages about $570.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celanese (NYSE:CE) by 32,704 shares to 32,735 shares, valued at $3.53 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) by 128 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,716 shares, and has risen its stake in Aphria.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.22 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1.