United Technologies (UTX) Stake Lifted by W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co; Fine Capital Partners LP Stake in Motorcar Pts Amer (MPAA) Has Raised by $8.67 Million as Shares Rose

Fine Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Motorcar Pts Amer Inc (MPAA) by 51.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fine Capital Partners Lp bought 481,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.41M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.62 million, up from 929,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fine Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Motorcar Pts Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $402.70M market cap company. The stock increased 15.92% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $21.41. About 800,905 shares traded or 505.56% up from the average. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) has declined 4.70% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.13% the S&P500. Some Historical MPAA News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Motorcar Parts of America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPAA); 23/04/2018 – SG Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Motorcar Parts; 04/05/2018 – Stephens Inv Mgmt Group Exits Position in Motorcar Parts; 14/05/2018 – Cooper Creek Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in Motorcar Parts; 17/04/2018 – Motorcar Parts Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Position in Motorcar Parts

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 4.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co bought 3,024 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,440 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.05 million, up from 67,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $130.2. About 5.44 million shares traded or 58.79% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Still Sees 2018 Organic Sales Growth 4%-6%; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS CONTINUE TO SEE A CLOSE OF ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL BY MID-YEAR; SAYS WORKING CLOSELY WITH REGULATORS TO COMPLETE REMAINING REVIEWS – CONF CALL; 16/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO: A tit-for-tat tariff battle would be a problem for customers like Boeing; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO: TALKING WITH INVESTORS ABOUT VALUE OF POSSIBLE BREAKUP; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Half of Hiring Will Be Professional, Managerial Positions; 20/03/2018 – P&W to deliver spare A320neo engines soon to India’s lndiGo; 02/05/2018 – Alastair Macdonald: Exclusive: #UTC set to win #EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 10/04/2018 – Triumph Product Support Announces LTA Extension with Pratt & Whitney; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 Forecast as Aerospace Expands; 18/05/2018 – UTC Climate, Controls & Security Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell Taylor Co

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $2.50 million activity. Dumais Michael R sold $1.15 million worth of stock. $1.25 million worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) was sold by Amato Elizabeth B on Thursday, February 14.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co, which manages about $275.21M and $441.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (ITOT) by 17,740 shares to 185,905 shares, valued at $12.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4,093 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,178 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

